Girl Band Release New Single from LP 'The Talkies'
Today Girl Band shared their third single "Salmon of Knowledge" exclusively through their mailing list. This comes two weeks ahead of their long awaited second album The Talkies out on Rough Trade Records on September 27th, 2019, releasing almost 4 years to the day of their critically acclaimed debut LP Holding Hands with Jamie, of which Pitchfork wrote, "it's hard to think of another guitar-based band conjuring fear this exhilarating and volume this rapturous."
"Salmon of Knowledge", a story taken from Irish mythology and once a contender for album title, was recorded in a more conventional way compared to the rest of the album, but by no means would this assumption be obvious. Sandwiched between the intensity of instrumental tracks "Aibohphobia" and "Akineton", the listener is lured into a false sense of security.
Lyrically, the song is an abstract stream of conscious rant; however, it is the physical weight of sound that brings these lyrics into existence - just as much is expressed in Dara's yowls, screams and drones as in the words themselves.
The sound of the record mirrors the distorted realism of Dara's lyrics. To take life's monotony and bring it into the realm of the absurd simply by exposing it; to look at the everyday, then to look at it again/and again/and again/until it becomes swollen and distorted to the point of surrealism...
The Talkies will be available on vinyl / CD / and streaming platforms. A list of upcoming UK & US tour dates is below.
Album Track List:
Prolix
Going Norway
Shoulderblades
Couch Combover
Aibohphobia
Salmon of Knowledge
Akineton
Amygdala
Caveat
Laggard
Prefab Castle
Ereignis
USA Dates
Oct 2nd - Chicago - Beat Kitchen
Oct 4th - Allston, MA - Great Scott
Oct 5th - Philly, PA - Boot and Saddle
Oct 6th - Washington, DC - Songbyrd, DC
Oct 8th - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
UK/ EU Dates
Nov 2nd - Manchester - Academy 2
Nov 5th - London - Electric Ballroom
Nov 7th - Brussels - Botanique (Sold Out)
Nov 8th - Utrecht - Le Guess Who? 2019
Nov 12th - Berlin - Bi Nuu
Nov 14th - Paris - La Maroquinerie
Nov 22nd - Dublin - Vicar Street (Sold Out)
Nov 23rd - Dublin - Vicar Street
Photo Credit: Richard Gilligan