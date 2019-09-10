Girl Band Release New Single from LP 'The Talkies'

Today Girl Band shared their third single "Salmon of Knowledge" exclusively through their mailing list. This comes two weeks ahead of their long awaited second album The Talkies out on Rough Trade Records on September 27th, 2019, releasing almost 4 years to the day of their critically acclaimed debut LP Holding Hands with Jamie, of which Pitchfork wrote, "it's hard to think of another guitar-based band conjuring fear this exhilarating and volume this rapturous."

"Salmon of Knowledge", a story taken from Irish mythology and once a contender for album title, was recorded in a more conventional way compared to the rest of the album, but by no means would this assumption be obvious. Sandwiched between the intensity of instrumental tracks "Aibohphobia" and "Akineton", the listener is lured into a false sense of security.

Lyrically, the song is an abstract stream of conscious rant; however, it is the physical weight of sound that brings these lyrics into existence - just as much is expressed in Dara's yowls, screams and drones as in the words themselves.

The sound of the record mirrors the distorted realism of Dara's lyrics. To take life's monotony and bring it into the realm of the absurd simply by exposing it; to look at the everyday, then to look at it again/and again/and again/until it becomes swollen and distorted to the point of surrealism...

The Talkies will be available on vinyl / CD / and streaming platforms. A list of upcoming UK & US tour dates is below.

Album Track List:

Prolix

Going Norway

Shoulderblades

Couch Combover

Aibohphobia

Salmon of Knowledge

Akineton

Amygdala

Caveat

Laggard

Prefab Castle

Ereignis

USA Dates

Oct 2nd - Chicago - Beat Kitchen

Oct 4th - Allston, MA - Great Scott

Oct 5th - Philly, PA - Boot and Saddle

Oct 6th - Washington, DC - Songbyrd, DC

Oct 8th - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

UK/ EU Dates

Nov 2nd - Manchester - Academy 2

Nov 5th - London - Electric Ballroom

Nov 7th - Brussels - Botanique (Sold Out)

Nov 8th - Utrecht - Le Guess Who? 2019

Nov 12th - Berlin - Bi Nuu

Nov 14th - Paris - La Maroquinerie

Nov 22nd - Dublin - Vicar Street (Sold Out)

Nov 23rd - Dublin - Vicar Street

Photo Credit: Richard Gilligan





