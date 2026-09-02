Giorgio Menegatti & Duda Piratininga to Release PLOT AND PACE EP

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Jardineira Records is releasing 'Plot and Pace,' the new collaborative EP from Giorgio Menegatti and Duda Piratininga. Developed over more than two years, the project reflects a creative journey shaped organically alongside the personal and artistic transformations experienced by both producers during this period.

Drawing influences from House, Breakbeat, and contemporary electronic music, the EP brings together five tracks that explore different moods, rhythms, and intentions. Each composition represents a chapter of this evolving process, balancing introspective moments, instrumental explorations, and dancefloor-focused energy.

The journey begins with 'What Love Looks Like', a reflective opener that establishes the emotional tone of the release. 'Piano Jam' follows with rich instrumental textures and melodic elements, while 'WildFire' raises the intensity through dynamic grooves and driving energy. 'Hit the Dancefloor' takes a more direct club-oriented approach, propelled by a strong and infectious rhythm. Closing the EP, 'Groovin Dreams' delivers an immersive and atmospheric finale, bringing the project to a thoughtful and fluid conclusion.

More than simply a collection of tracks, 'Plot and Pace' captures the artistic growth of Giorgio Menegatti and Duda Piratininga, translating a natural and intense creative process into music that has matured and evolved over time, ultimately reaching its final form through patience, experimentation, and shared vision.

Tracklist

What Love Looks Like

Piano Jam

WildFire

Hit the Dancefloor

Groovin Dreams

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