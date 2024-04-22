Giolì & Assia Drops Genre-Bending EP RESURRECTION (ACT I)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Italian music phenomenon Giolì & Assia are thrilled to announce their genre-bending EP, RESURRECTION (ACT I).

This electrifying collection, led by powerful new single ‘God Don't Leave Me Alone’, marks a significant new chapter for the acclaimed duo.



RESURRECTION (ACT I) promises a captivating soundscape that seamlessly blends Giolì & Assia's signature style – a striking fusion of light and shadow, where classical elegance meets contemporary urgency. The EP features four tracks, including the highly anticipated lead single ‘God Don't Leave Me Alone’, alongside the previously released and much loved singles ‘Young Forever’, ‘I Missed You Too’ and ‘The Point of Living’.



As can be expected from a Giolì & Assia body of work, ‘RESURRECTION (ACT I)’ takes listeners on an enthralling emotional odyssey. Having been finally unveiled during their most recent #DiesisLive, lead single ‘God Don't Leave Me Alone’ is a raw and masterful production that sees the pair conjure up a rock-infused alter ego that shows how truly adept they are at seamlessly crossing genres. Starting out as a dramatic ballad, Giolì & Assia transition to a powerful electronic drop with ‘Young Forever’; serving as a metaphor for life's fleeting nature. For ‘I Missed You Too’, the divine duo delve into the intricate emotions of yearning and longing for a loved one, while ‘The Point of Living’ explores existential questions with a club-leaning soundscape.

“We are beyond excited to finally unleash RESURRECTION (ACT I) on the world. This EP marks a significant evolution in our sound and artistic vision. The lead single, 'God Don't Leave Me Alone,' embodies the raw emotions and introspection at the heart of this project. Being able to release this back on our own label Diesis Records feels like a homecoming, and we are excited to share this music and journey with our fans, and embark on this new chapter," Giolì & Assia said.

RESURRECTION (ACT I) is more than just an EP; it's a declaration of artistic freedom and a powerful new chapter for Giolì & Assia. This first act paves the way for a forthcoming collection of music that promises to further solidify their position as multi-faceted creative powerhouses. In support of the EP, the couple have announced their most exciting world tour to date, the RESURRECTION World Tour which will see them deliver their transcendental live show format to legions of adoring fans across the globe. Beyond the music, Giolì & Assia are fashion mavens, gracing the front rows of international Fashion Weeks and collaborating with legendary brands. Add into the mix their multi-million streaming #DiesisLive series and ever-evolving sound and it’s easy to see why they are classed as one of the most refreshing live acts around today.

About Giolì & Assia

Giolì & Assia are more than just musicians; they're a creative phenomenon. Their raw talent and captivating videos have taken the internet by storm, solidifying their status as music industry icons. They have garnered major industry support, including streaming giants Spotify, who recently selected them for their global music program celebrating LGBTQIA+ artists. Beyond the music, Giolì & Assia have become key figures in the fashion world and have even launched their own handpan line. With their sublime live streamed sets (#DiesisLive) and ever-evolving sound, Giolì & Assia are poised to take the world by storm with their upcoming world tour later this year.