Giggs & Diddy to Perform Together in a Special One-Night-Only Event in London

Giggs and Diddy are set to deliver a groundbreaking performance at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, come Tuesday, November 7th. This collaboration brings together two titans of the hip-hop and music world for a special one-night-only event, creating a ‘not to be missed’ experience for fans.

Giggs, one of the most influential, respected and original artists in music, joins forces with friend, collaborator and true cultural icon Diddy for this unique show. Fans attending will have the unique opportunity to choose their ticket price from a set range, with all proceeds being donated to an underserved charity to be announced. O2 Priority Presale begins today at 3pm, with general ticket sales starting at 10am on Wednesday, November 1st.

This isn’t the first time Giggs has put on a show for charity. On March 16th 2018 he took over the Roundhouse in Camden, for a memorable evening in aid of the Sickle Cell Society and the Amy Winehouse Foundation. 

The Shepherd’s Bush show will reunite Giggs and Diddy who previously collaborated on the single ‘Mandem,’ released on August 4th, marking 15 years since the release of Giggs’ influential debut album, “Walk In Da Park.”

‘Mandem’ is a highlight from Giggs’ new 18-track project, ‘Zero Tolerance,’ which features artists from both sides of the Atlantic, including Jadakiss, 21 Savage, Dave East, Popcaan, Potter Payper, and Tiny Boost. ‘Zero Tolerance’ marks Giggs’ return to the music scene, solidifying his status as a powerhouse in the British music industry.

‘Zero Tolerance’ is Giggs’ first full-length record since 2020’s ‘Now Or Never’ and finds the rapper returning to the stage stronger than ever with a record he’s described as an “instant classic.” In the fifteen years since ‘Walk In Da Park’ Giggs has become rightly regarded as one of the most pioneering, consistent, uncompromising and best loved British artists and the release of ‘Zero Tolerance,’ further cements his cultural importance on the global stage.

Giggs has also announced his first-ever headline show in the US at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City on December 6th, with tickets selling out in under 10 minutes.

For Diddy, this event marks another milestone in his illustrious career, highlighting his 30-year legacy in the industry and the enduring power and influence of Bad Boy Records. He celebrates his triumphant return to music with his latest number 1 album, 'The Love Album: Off the Grid,' under the LOVE RECORDS imprint.

The album showcases a spectacular array of talent and embodies Diddy’s belief in the power of collaboration, featuring an impressive lineup of R&B and musical titans.

Diddy’s music career includes numerous accolades, with 11 #1 hit songs, 3 Grammy Awards, and he has produced hundreds of songs as well as performed with the biggest names in music. His Bad Boy label has sold more than 400 million albums with their songs accumulating over 3 billion streams.

This concert promises to be a testament to Diddy’s and Giggs’ contributions to the world of music, bringing their impact to life on stage for a night of unforgettable performances.

MORE ON GIGGS:

The Peckham rapper has previously released five studio albums, and several mixtapes, performed all over the world -including sold-out hometown shows at The Roundhouse, Hammersmith Apollo, and Wembley Arena -and collaborated with Drake, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Ghetts, Kano, Aitch, Tion Wayne, Richard Russell, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Lily Allen, Jorja Smith, and many more.

The past seven years have been especially productive for Giggs. In 2016, he independently released Landlord, which peaked at #2 on the UK Albums Chart. The following year, the rapper dropped a full-length mixtape, Wamp 2 Dem, also reaching #2, and began to tour for the first time. 2019’s BIG BAD... landed at #6, and the same year, Giggs received his first Brit Award nomination in the British Male Solo Artist category.

In 2020, he continued his ascent with another heavyweight mixtape, Now Or Never. Throughout, Giggs maintained a healthy, near-constant presence thanks to a slew of impressive guest features.

MORE ON SEAN “DIDDY” COMBS:

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the definition of a mogul. Starting his career as the director of A&R at Uptown Records, he was integral in launching the careers of Mary J. Blige and Jodeci, and later started his own label, Bad Boy Records, which has fostered talent that includes Mariah Carey, Method Man, Boyz II Men, Lil’ Kim and more.

Combs’ solo music career began in 1997 with his first single, “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down,” and a No. 1 debut album that has gone Platinum seven times. This Grammy Award-winning debut was just the start of Combs’ massive career, which has garnered countless No. 1 records. In 2022, Combs announced the launch of his LOVE RECORDS imprint, and reentered the charts with “Gotta Move On.

That summer, Combs hosted, executive produced and performed at the Billboard Music Awards and was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the “BET Awards”. Continuing his extraordinary journey in the music industry, Diddy recently released “The Love Album: Off the Grid” under his LOVE RECORDS asserting his dominance in the R&B scene.

The album impressively debuted at No.1 Diddy was commemorated with the Global Icon Award at the MTV 2023 VMAs celebrating his 30 years career. His “Diddy Day” celebration in Times Square, including receiving the Keys of the City from NYC Mayor Eric Adams, marked a monumental moment, further solidifying his legacy.

Combs has also established himself as an entrepreneur and lifestyle brand with a wide portfolio of projects under Combs Global including REVOLT, Sean John, Combs Spirits, AQUAhydrate, Capital Preparatory Schools, among a number of other investments. Sean Combs continues to apply the same drive and entrepreneurial spirit to his philanthropic work and political activism.



