Ghost Light Shares 'Take Some Time' From Sophomore Studio Album

The new album will be released on October 7.

Aug. 9, 2022  

Ghost Light is thrilled to announce their sophomore album The Healing, due out Oct 7 via Royal Potato Family.

"The story is less the fallout as it is the recovery," says Tom Hamilton. "Sticking with it. Staying the course in the face of adversity, uncomfortable conversations or situations. The path to health and healing is often not the path of least resistance but the path of perseverance and doing the work."

Today, the band shared their song "Take Some Time" - a syncopated synth-heavy indie-rock song accompanied by an earworm chorus with a nasty bass line and sparkling guitar solos perfect for a top-down end of summer road trip. "Take Some Time" follows the release of "Don't Say Goodnight Just Yet" which was released earlier this year.

Ghost Light will kick off "The Healing" tour on October 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and will play through the midwest and east coast and will travel west for a handful of shows before they wrap their tour in Los Angeles on December 16.

Listen to the new single here:

The Healing Tour Dates

OCT 6 @ TURF CLUB | ST. PAUL, MN

OCT 7 @ BACK ROOM AT COLECTIVO | MILWAUKEE, WI

OCT 8 @ PARK WEST | CHICAGO, IL

OCT 9 @ MAGIC BAG | FERNDALE, MI

OCT 12 @ THE WAREHOUSE | FAIRFIELD, CT

OCT 14 @ BROOKLYN BOWL | BROOKLYN, NY

OCT 15 @ BROOKLYN BOWL PHILADELPHIA | PHILADELPHIA, PA

OCT 16 @ THUNDERBIRD MUSIC HALL | PITTSBURGH, PA

OCT 20 @ BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE STAGE | CONCORD, NH

OCT 21 @ LARK HALL | ALBANY, NY

OCT 22 @ XL LIVE | HARRISBURG, PA

OCT 23 @ THE HAMILTON LIVE | WASHINGTON, DC

DEC 8 @ WILD BUFFALO | BELLINGHAM, WA

DEC 9 @ NECTAR LOUNGE |SEATTLE, WA

DEC 10 @ REVOLUTION HALL | PORTLAND, OR

DEC 11 @ WOW HALL | EUGENE, OR

DEC 14 @ HARLOW'S NIGHT CLUB | SACRAMENTO, CA

DEC 15 @ THE INDEPENDENT | SAN FRANCISCO, CA

DEC 16 @ TERAGRAM BALLROOM | LOS ANGELES, CA




