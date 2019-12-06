Getty Music Christmas Tour Comes to Carnegie Hall Dec. 18

The award-winning and chart-topping Keith and Kristyn Getty and friends embark on their ninth-annual world-class Sing! An Irish Christmas tour, featuring songs from the #1 album. They will appear at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 7:30 PM.

Keith Getty states, "We are so thankful and honored to be able to produce this unique and special tour. This tour joyfully celebrates the true story of Christmas that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration. We look forward to this every year and are thrilled to bring along some of our friends that help make this tour so special. Please join us in some of the country's most prestigious concert halls and sing for the season."

The Gettys, who have helped to reinvent the modern-hymn form, are now invigorating Christmas carol singing in cities across America. Keith Getty was recently awarded the "Officer of the Order of the British Empire" (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to "music and modern hymn writing." The Getty's Christmas concert tour has grown to be one of the largest annual Christmas concert tours in the nation and has been broadcasted on public television to over 45 million households across the country. They will be joined by their award-winning band of instrumentalists - fusing Celtic, bluegrass, Americana, modern and classical music as well as cultural dance and the choral sounds of the holiday.



"We believe that there is no more imperative time for believers to gather together in song than at the Christmas season," says Keith Getty. "For many, this season represents celebration and joy, yet for others, it can be a painful reminder of those we've lost. In any instance, we are all strengthened when we declare our faith through singing, and the great Christmas carols are some of the best expressions we have of the truths we believe."



Many of the songs featured will be from the recent collection of uniquely inspired interpretations of classic Christmas songs such as "O come O Come Emmanuel" and the 300-year old masterpiece "Joy to the World" as well as a modern hymn offerings like "Joy Has Dawned, " and "Sing We the Song of Emmanuel." You can hear these and others on Spotify and Apple Music.

In addition, please tune in to TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) on Friday, December 20th for Sing! An Irish Christmas!



Getty Music gratefully acknowledges the support and sponsorship of Christian Healthcare Ministries (CHM), the nation's original health cost-sharing ministry providing compassionate, faith-based healthcare cost solutions for Christians in all 50 states and around the world.

Additional Tour Dates:



December 20 St. Louis, MO

December 22 Ft. Wayne, IN

December 23 Nashville, TN





