Gerry Beckley of AMERICA Releases New Solo Album MERCIFUL

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Gerry Beckley has released his new solo album Merciful via Blue Elan Records. Produced by Beckley with frequent collaborator and lyricist Jeff Larson, the 13-song collection finds the America co-founder looking at where he's been and where he is now, with 'All the Wounded Cowboys' serving as the album's focus track.

The song grew out of a story told to Beckley by his longtime friend, legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz. While caring for his terminally ill partner Joan, Diltz would sit with her as she watched the old westerns she loved. The story stayed with Beckley and eventually became 'All the Wounded Cowboys,' one of Merciful's most personal moments.

That sense of time passing runs throughout Merciful, but so does Beckley's determination to keep creating.

'For the last few years, we've been going back through the archives to see if there were songs that could be improved,' says Beckley. 'These days, since I've stepped back from touring, I've been coming up with lots of new material.'

Recorded largely in Beckley's home studios in Sydney, Australia and Venice, California, Merciful brings together new songs, material rediscovered in his archives and a few unexpected turns. Beckley plays virtually all the instruments, with contributions from Jason Scheff, Nate Strasser, Matt Combs, Steve Fekete, Dave Rosser, Nick Lane, James Valentine, Jeff Larson, Ryland Steen, Luke Davison and Brian Young.

The album includes the previously released 'When The Wells Run Dry,' which considers impermanence on both a personal and larger scale, and the buoyant 'Get It Right,' pulled from Beckley's vaults and revived for the new record. '75' and 'Brand New Night' draw inspiration from Matt Healy and the Blue Nile's Paul Buchanan, respectively, while the end-of-days 'Big Rain' stands as one of the album's most immediate, live-sounding tracks.

Merciful also features Beckley's interpretation of the Beatles' 'Norwegian Wood,' joined by longtime friend Graham Nash on vocals. Beckley plays the song in DADGAD tuning, with Nash adding the high harmony that Beckley felt was a natural fit.

'The song seemed custom-made for his signature high harmony voice, so I took him up on it,' Beckley says. 'Graham's one of my true heroes going back to his time in the Hollies.'

Elsewhere, Beckley returns to his own past with a new recording of 'Monster,' a song he first released with America on 1977's Harbor. Nearly 50 years later, its look at the dangers of fame carries a different perspective.

'I consider that mix of light and dark my Signature Sound,' Beckley says. 'So much of rock is based on youth and rebellion, but as songwriters, we get to move those boundaries around as we age.'

As a co-founder of America, Beckley helped create a catalog that includes 'A Horse with No Name,' 'Ventura Highway,' 'Tin Man' and 'Lonely People,' while writing and singing lead on enduring favorites including 'Sister Golden Hair,' 'I Need You' and 'Daisy Jane.'

Since stepping away from touring with America in 2023, Beckley has had no intention of stepping away from music. He continues to write and record and, when he's in Sydney, can still be found playing bass with local musicians at a neighborhood pub. He also recently joined The Killers onstage at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena for 'Sister Golden Hair.'

With Merciful, Beckley isn't trying to recreate what came before. He's writing from where he is now, with a lifetime behind the songs and plenty left to say.

Photo Credit: Hugh Stewart



Photo Credit: Hugh Stewart

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