Gerry Beckley of America Releases Beatles Cover 'Norwegian Wood' With Graham Nash

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Gerry Beckley of the rock band AMERICA has released a new recording of the Beatles classic 'Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown),' featuring vocals from Graham Nash of CROSBY, STILLS, NASH and YOUNG.

The track is the latest preview of Beckley's forthcoming solo album, Merciful, arriving August 28 via Blue Elan Records.

Rather than reinvent the song, Beckley lets it breathe. Built around his DADGAD-tuned acoustic guitar, the arrangement strips the Lennon-McCartney classic back to its emotional core before Nash's unmistakable harmony slips effortlessly into the mix.

'I've always loved the song,' says Beckley. 'Playing it in DADGAD gave it a different character, and when I was listening back, it just seemed custom-made for Graham's voice.'

The collaboration grew out of a chance reunion after one of Nash's performances at the Sydney Opera House. The two had remained friends over the years, and Nash casually offered to lend his voice to a future project.

'Graham's one of my true heroes going back to his days with the Hollies,' Beckley says. 'When this recording came together, I knew he would bring something special to it.'

Produced by Beckley and longtime collaborator Jeff Larson, Merciful finds the America co-founder reflecting on memory, time, and the passing of years through thirteen deeply personal songs. Recorded primarily in Beckley's home studios in Sydney, Australia and Venice, California, the album blends newly written material with rediscovered songs from his archives, all delivered with the melodic craftsmanship that has defined his songwriting for more than five decades.

Best known as the voice behind America classics including 'Sister Golden Hair,' 'I Need You,' and 'Daisy Jane,' Beckley continues to push forward creatively. While earlier singles 'When The Wells Run Dry' and 'Get It Right' showcased the album's balance of reflection and optimism, 'Norwegian Wood' pays tribute to one of the songs that helped shape him as a young musician attending high school in London during the height of the British Invasion.

Recorded largely by Beckley himself, Merciful also features contributions from Jason Scheff, Nate Strasser, Matt Combs, Steve Fekete, Nick Lane, James Valentine, Ryland Steen, Luke Davison, and Brian Young.

Photo credit: Hugh Stewart

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Photo Credit: Hugh Stewart

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