German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP

The pair developed a signature style over the course of a series of independent EPs highlighted by singles such as “Far From Home.”

Apr. 03, 2023  

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk.

As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies. Songs unfold like stories with two narrators, allowing both voices space to ring out. The duo's vibrancy shines effortlessly on colour in life.

Jan and Josef share, "We're so different, but we unite when it comes to music....we grew up listening to the same songs. If you harmonize with a sibling, it's different from harmonizing with a person you're not related to. Since we're twin brothers, we pretty much have the same agenda. We never wanted to do anything else, because we've lived a very similar life. That's what makes this special."

colour in life features the delicate piano and guitar enmeshed single "falling," the organically lushed "ready now," and the title track "colour in life," a track with breezy strumming patterns rising to a final crescendo boosted by a brass section and heavenly harmonies.

"It's about the people we've met and how much color they bring to our lives," Jan states. "These could be your friends, family, and loved ones. We want to show how beautiful it is to enjoy life with beautiful people. It's always been the most important message for us. Amistat means friendship, and it comes together nicely in colour in life," Amistat share on "colour in life." colour in life is available on all digital streaming platforms.

Born in Germany with roots in the Czech Republic and Australia, twin brothers, Amistat-Josef and Jan Prasil-share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies. Songs unfold like stories with two narrators, allowing both voices space to ring out.

The pair developed a signature style over the course of a series of independent EPs highlighted by singles such as "Far From Home," which generated over 1.6 million Spotify streams and counting. Along the way, they toured across Australia, the UK, and Europe in addition to gracing the bills of Woodford Folk Festival, National Folk Festival, Fairbridge, and Nannup. 2021's Still Alive EP boasted fan favorites a la "Listen to the Silence," "Brave," and "Build A Home," generating over 5 million total streams. After generating millions of streams and performing to packed crowds on multiple continents, the duo shares colour in life.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Pat O'Hara



