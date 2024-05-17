George Strait Releases New Song 'MIA Down In MIA' from Highly Anticipated Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of sharing the news of his 31st studio album with fans during a sold-out show at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this month, Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait debuts the first release from Cowboys And Dreamers with “MIA Down in MIA.”

Written by Adam Craig and Dean Dillion, and produced by Strait with Chuck Ainlay, “MIA Down in MIA” features the Texas native’s Ace in the Hole Band, including longtime fiddle player Gene Elder.

“I’m dedicating this record to my longtime manager and friend Erv Woolsey and my longtime fiddle player and friend Gene Elders (a player on four of these tracks), who we lost on the same day, March 20, 2024, as well as my longtime friend and road manager Tom Foote, who we lost on April 29, 2024,” shares Strait. “I will never forget all of the good times we had together. May they rest in peace with our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The follow-up to Honky Tonk Time Machine, Strait’s 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album, Cowboys And Dreamers will feature 13 new songs, including “Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame” featuring Chris Stapleton, which the pair debuted during the sold-out show at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 4, and his own rendition of Waylon Jennings’ “Waymore’s Blues.”

The Texas Troubadour will continue his series of stadium shows next Saturday, May 25 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, followed by additional dates this summer in Charlotte, N.C.; East Rutherford, N.J.; College Station, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Detroit, Mich.; and Chicago, Ill., before supersizing his longstanding Strait to Vegas show with a December date at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to mark the 37th installment of the engagement.

Cowboys And Dreamers Tracklist:

Three Drinks Behind (Benjamin Gaither, Jeff Silvey and Kim Williams) Cowboys And Dreamers (Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis and Bubba Strait) To The Moon (Marty Brown and Steve Clark) MIA Down in MIA (Adam Craig and Dean Dillon) Wish I Could Say (Keith Gattis) Calling From The Car (Bobby Braddock) People Get Hurt Sometimes (Jim Lauderdale, Kendell Marvel and Jimmy Ritchey) Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame ft. Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark and Timothy James) The Little Things (George Strait, Monty Criswell and Bubba Strait) The Book (George Strait, Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon and Bubba Strait) Rent (Guy Clark and Keith Gattis) Waymore’s Blues (Curtis Buck and Waylon Jennings) The Journey Of Your Life (Ronnie Bowman and Troy Jones)

Strait’s 2024 Concert Calendar:

5/25 Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA

6/1 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC

6/8 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

6/15 Kyle Field College Station, TX

6/29 Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT

7/13 Ford Field Detroit, MI

7/20 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

12/7 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

About George Strait

George Strait is the unambiguous King of Country Music, having sold more than 105 million albums and counting while earning more than 60 major entertainment industry awards as well as countless nominations and becoming the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades. With 33 different Platinum or multi-Platinum albums, he’s earned the third-most certifications of any artist in any genre, following only The Beatles and Elvis Presley, and with a total of 60, Strait has more No. 1 songs than any other artist in history.

The Texas troubadour will release his 31st career studio album Cowboys And Dreamers on Sept. 6, following 2019’s best-selling Country album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, on MCA Nashville. Produced by Strait and Chuck Ainlay, the album quickly became Strait’s record-extending 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album. Comprised of 12 original titles plus Strait’s version of the Johnny Paycheck classic “Old Violin.” The Country Music Hall of Fame member earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his single “The Weight of the Badge” from the project. For more information, visit GeorgeStrait.com.

Photo Credit: Peggy Sirota

