George Birge Set to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in November
Tickets are available now.
Just days following the official release of his single "Mind On You" to country radio, which landed him the No. 1 most-added song last week, George Birge is excited to announce that he will be making his Grand Ole Opry debut on November 22, 2022. Tickets are available now at Opry.com.
The milestone moment is not lost on the RECORDS Nashville singer/songwriter.
"The Opry stage is sacred ground, a rite of passage for country greats, and a dream in the heart of every kid that picks up a guitar. I still can't believe I get to make my debut," shares George.
"Mind On You," from George's self-titled debut EP, has already accumulated over 7 million streams, but almost wasn't even recorded by George. Co-written by George along with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford and produced by Ash Bowers, "Mind On You" was originally on hold by Jason Aldean, but after George was offered a deal with RECORDS Nashville, he decided to release it himself.
George currently has over 30 million streams across his catalog to date. Catch him on the road with labelmate Matt Stell on his Man Made Tour throughout the fall. He is also special guest at Bobby Bones' Comedically Inspirational shows (10/22 in Nashville, 12/4 in Las Vegas).
George's self-titled debut solo EP, which "mixes classic steel and modern programming beneath smooth Keith Urban-like phrasing and melodicism" (Billboard), features 5 tracks, 4 of which George co-wrote. The EP includes the singer/songwriter's debut smash hit "Beer Beer, Truck Truck," which quickly went viral not long after joining TikTok, where he now has over 200K followers.
George also recently released a brand-new song called, "That Drink," a re-imagination of Neal McCoy's "Wink," which features Neal McCoy. A busy slate of new music is expected in the coming months.
