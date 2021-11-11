Geographer Announces New Album & Tour Dates

Tomorrow, Synth-pop luminary Geographer will share his newest album, Down and Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights, an 18 track voyage of synth pop bliss.

Formed in San Francisco, Geographer is the moniker for now Los Angeles-based artist Mike Deni. Earlier this week, he announced a headlining U.S. tour that will launch in San Francisco on March 8th and includes stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, and more before wrapping on April 16th in Phoenix, AZ. He is also confirmed for Treefort Festival and for Just Like Heaven Festival in 2022. Tickets go on-sale tomorrow and a full list of dates below.

"I hit a ceiling in San Francisco. I was writing a lot more songs with people in LA, so I moved down. I didn't really have any friends and just spent way too much time alone, making music. I wasn't thriving, I was surviving. Everything feels possible here. That's the vibe of LA: You've made it to paradise! You should be really happy...and then nobody is. There's a lot of darkness - you have to sift through everything to find your own path," remarks Deni.

While recording his album, engineer Jules de Gasperis showed him an image of the famed, 15th-century triptych painting "The Garden of Earthly Delights," depicting alternate realities of paradise, hell, and reality. "It's like, why are we all so bummed out? We are all miserable. And we're in paradise." And thus, Down and Out in the Garden of Earthly Delights - recorded between Spring and Winter of 2019 - was born.

Part social scientist, part troubadour, if Geographer is an expert at anything, it's precisely chronicling life's imperfections. He has headlined many national tours, played Outside Lands, Firefly, and other festivals, released two critically acclaimed albums, and performed with such musical luminaries as K.Flay, The Flaming Lips, Young The Giant, Tycho, Ratatat, Betty Who, and Tokyo Police Club.

Tour Dates

Tue 03/08 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent - -

Thu 03/10 - Seattle, WA - - - Barboza -

Fri 03/11 - Portland, OR - - Doug Fir Lounge -

Sat 03/12 - Vancouver, BC - - Wise Hall -

Sun 03/13 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

Tue 03/15 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Downtown

Wed 03/16 - Santa Cruz, CA - - Catalyst Atrium

Thu 03/17 - San Diego, CA - - Casbah

Fri 03/18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho Music Club

Tue 03/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Wed 03/23 - 3/26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Fri 03/25 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

Sun 03/27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

Mon 03/28 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Tue 03/29 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Thu 03/31 - Toronto, ON - The Drake

Fri 04/01 - Montreal, QC - L'Esco

Sat 04/02 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

Sun 04/03 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Tue 04/05 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

Thu 04/07 - Washington, DC - DC9 Nightclub

Fri 04/08 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

Sat 04/09 - Atlanta , GA - The Earl -

Mon 04/11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

Tue 04/12 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Wed 04/13 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

Fri 04/15 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

Sat 04/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Sat 05/21 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven Festival