Geese Covers Nick Drake for Sound of Saving's 'Song That Found Me at the Right Time' Series

Sounds of Saving, in collaboration with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, has released a new episode of their "Song That Found Me At The Right Time" series. SoS sat down with Brooklyn-band Geese and discussed Nick Drake's "Place To Be" and how that song was instrumental in their path to mental health.

SoS say, "Geese has had our attention since their singles dropped in the middle of last year. The a sides teased what would become one of the years best and surprisingly most mature and exciting indie rock albums of 2021, Projector. After getting to know the band it's hard to believe that they were in high school when they recorded much of the album. This group is sharp, energetic and mentally self aware. From meditation and breath work to medication and therapy, the band leverages music but also taps into many other helpful tactics to keep mentally well. It's reassuring to see this in such a young group of New Yorkers."

Geese share, "The most important thing in mental health is really talking about it. It's really hard, you know, cuz those conversations are, are almost never fun. Forming a unit and a little family, you know, especially when it feels like a lot of things are moving around and there's a lot of changing scenery and a lot of new things and new people. It's something that you kind of honestly need."

May was Mental Health Awareness month and to draw attention to the cause SoS shared two installments of "Song that Found Me At The Right Time." They sat down with Thao to discuss Bjork's "Human Behavior" followed by an episode featuring Xenia Rubinos about Nai Palm's (Hiatus Kaiyote) song "Homebody."

Sounds of Saving created the in 2019 to help promote honest, intimate conversations about mental health. They emphasize the impact of music of all genres on human connection, coping during difficult times and maintaining mental wellbeing. For every one person that dies by suicide, 316 people think seriously about suicide but go on to live out their lives. These are untold stories that must be shared. During the pandemic approximately 1 in 4 young adults has had suicidal thoughts.

SoS have shared close to 20 videos for their "Song that Found Me At The Right Time" series including conversations with, Allison Russell, Sharon Van Etten and Bartees Strange and they have drawn attention from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, AV Club, Uproxx, and others.

Brooklyn 5-piece Geese is a band that begins and ends in Brooklyn, as a project between friends to build a home studio out of a basement. Their album Projector is born from the same ambition: make music by any means necessary.The album's nine songs merge all the restless anxiety and pent-up frustration of trying to figure out life at 18 with a wall-of-sound immediacy and looseness.

Equal parts headphones and dancefloor. Curiously alien, yet strangely familiar. The album was written, produced, and recorded by Geese during their junior and senior years of high school at their home studio (a space they lovingly dub "The Nest").Singer Cameron Winter would write each song, and then the band-guitarist Gus Green, guitarist Foster Hudson,bassist Dominic DiGesu, and drummer Max Bassin-would learn, practice, and record all in the time between the end of school and their hard 10pm cutoff when (in true NYC fashion) the neighbors would start complaining.

