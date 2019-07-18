Gazel Shares Mezmerising Video For New Single RAIN IS COMING

London-based songwriter and producer Gazel has shared the stunning video for her latest single, 'Rain Is Coming', the latest track to be taken from her upcoming debut albumGazel's Book Of Souls, out this October.



The video sees an omnipresent Gazel narrate the journey of a young girl on a voyage of surreal discovery, where fortunes are told and mesmerising dancing commands a sense of poignant mysticism to complement the swelling, emotive and electrifying musicality of 'Rain Is Coming'.

Watch the video here:





"In the context of 'Gazel's Book of Souls', 'Rain is Coming' relates to the area of the unconscious mind governed by the inner child," explains Gazel. "Learning of the harsh stipulations society places on its adults, the young girl at the centre of the video (played by Hannah Pickard) is led on a journey to explore how to remain free of mind and will in a world that is increasingly disconnected from its own psychic landscape."



"Shooting 'Rain is Coming' was a unique experience and challenge," adds Connor Foley, who directed the video alongside Alex Millchamp. "The challenge being to come up with visuals strong enough to match the grandeur of the track. I hope we did the song justice!"



'Rain Is Coming' is the fourth single to be taken from her enthralling debut album, Gazel's Book Of Souls, following the captivating 'Mina's Hymn', 'Pointing At The Moon' and the ethereal 'You're Not Funny'.



The album follows the esoteric story of Gazel, who seeks to find the cause of a mysterious fire which destroyed her village, and in the process encounters a variety of 'souls' who dwell in our collective unconscious, each of which is represented by a different track on the album. Influenced by Jungian archetypes, mystical philosophy and the folk music of her Middle-Eastern roots, the album is an eclectic and captivating blend of subtle electronica, folk and pop.



Gazel has previously performed sold-out shows at venues including the Borderline, The Waiting Room, Birthdays and St Pancras Old Church, and appeared at this year's Sound City. She has also received extensive radio support from the likes of Huw Stephens at Radio 1 and Tom Robinson at 6Music, as well as recently performing a session for talkRADIO.





