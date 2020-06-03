Gatherers Release New Single, Donating 100% of Proceeds

In support of the Black Lives Matter Movement, rock band Gatherers have released a new single, "Massalette," out now on No Sleep Records. 100% of proceeds from the song and corresponding 7" will be donated to the following:

George Floyd Memorial Fund

Black Visions Collective

Reclaim The Block

The Bail Project

Facing History

Physical copies, which feature a b-side of Gatherers' 2019 release "Sick, Sad Heart," can be purchased here. The song is also available via Bandcamp here.

In a statement posted on socials, the band shared:

"In this shameful absence of moral leadership from our elected officials, it's up to all of us to look out for each other. It's our responsibility as allies to listen, to amplify marginalized voices, to demand justice, and perhaps most importantly, to lend our hand in dismantling the institutions & cultural residue that prevent our fellow humans from living a more free & prosperous life. We must not be afraid to put in the hard work of introspection and reformation.

While there is still a long road ahead of us to lasting success in reforming and defunding law enforcement, we will engage with our shared mission of amplifying the voices of those in need and supporting those on the front line to root out injustices."



Gatherers - composed of vocalist Rich Weinberger, guitarists Anthony Gesa and Rob Talalai, bassist Siddhu Anandalingam and drummer Adam Cichocki - will return with their fourth full-length album later this year.

Photo credit: Kelsey Hunter Ayres

