Gary Barlow Shares Music Video for 'Incredible'

Ahead of his 'Music Played By Humans' album release on Friday, November 27, one of Britain's most beloved performers and songwriters, Gary Barlow shares the official music video for 'Incredible.'

Shot in London at the famous Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and directed by Michael Baldwin, the video serves as the perfect accompaniment to this upbeat, feel good song arriving just in time for the holidays. Watch below.

On Tuesday, December 1, Gary Barlow will be chatting and performing 'Incredible' live on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden. Tune in at 12:37am local / 11:37pm central.

'Incredible' beautifully nods to the orchestral and big band music that captured Gary's imagination and led to 'Music Played By Humans', an album of original compositions being made. Reflecting on the process of recording 'Incredible' and the album, Gary is thankful these special musicians were able to come together and create music: "Looking back, little did I realize how poignant this album would be in a time now that orchestras can't sit in a room together. We finished our last session 2 weeks before lockdown and when I listen to the album now, it brings back some great memories. We have some of the best musicians in the world in London...and they're on my recordings - I'm so lucky."

'Music Played By Humans' is Gary's first solo album since 2013's double platinum-selling 'Since I Saw You Last.' The album is an ode to the sounds of Gary's childhood, the orchestral and big band music which captured his imagination and eventually led to this album of original compositions. Recorded with a full 80-piece orchestra, 'Music Played By Humans' blends a multitude of eclectic sounds and styles to deliver one of the most exciting albums of the year.

"This is the first album I've made that's really given me the opportunity to collaborate with this caliber of musicians on my songs, and they're all so different in their own right. 'Elita' began as a duet with Michael until he suggested bringing Sebastián onto the record and that gave the song a whole new dynamic. 'The Kind Of Friend I Need' with Corden was just fun to record from the beginning - it's a warm, good-humored, funny song that really celebrates British humor - in a northern way!"

On 'Eleven', Gary teams ups with French-Lebanese Jazz Trumpeter and composer Ibrahim Maalouf; Avishai Cohen, the acclaimed jazz musician who Gary is a longtime fan of, features on 'Before We Get Too Old'; and the GRAMMY Award-winning pianist and all-round entertainer, Chilly Gonzales appears on 'Oh What A Day'. British vocal powerhouse Beverley Knight lends her inimitable style to 'Enough is Enough' and on 'What Leaving's All About' Alesha Dixon duets with Gary to muse the breakdown of a relationship. Long-time friend and legendary performer, Barry Manilow plays the piano on the aptly titled 'You Make The Sun Shine', a gloriously upbeat number guaranteed to bring a smile to faces.

"My ambition when we started this album," said Gary, "was to create something really bright, a celebration of music and the wonderful musicians we have in the UK and around the world. Some of it is recorded with an orchestra, some with quartets, a Latin band, and some of the tracks have jazz and big band sections - it really is music played by people, hence the title of the album."

'Music Played By Humans' Gary Barlow's new solo album, is out Friday, November 27Pre-order/save 'Music Made By Humans' HERE

Watch the video here:

Pre-order/save 'Music Made By Humans' HERE

TRACK LIST

1. Who's Driving This Thing

2. Incredible

3. Elita (ft Michael Bublé & Sebastían Yatra)

4. The Big Bass Drum

5. This Is My Time

6. Enough Is Enough (ft Beverley Knight)

7. Bad Libran

8. Eleven (ft Ibrahim Maalouf)

9. Before We Get Too Old (ft Avishai Cohen)

10. Supernatural

11. Oh What A Day (ft Chilly Gonzales)

12. What Leaving's All About (ft Alesha Dixon)

13. The Kind Of Friend I Need (ft James Corden)

14. I Didn't See That Coming

DELUXE

15. Let's Get Drunk

16. The Day The World Stopped Turning

17. You Make The Sun Shine (ft Barry Manilow)

18. Incredible (Live)

19. Incredible (F9 Charleston Remix)

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You