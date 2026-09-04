Garth Brooks Revives YUKON JACK Alias for Surprise Denver Pop-Up Show

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Garth Brooks greeted a rowdy Denver crowd with a surprise pop-up concert at the Grizzly Rose on Thursday, September 3rd, ahead of his four back-to-back sold out shows this weekend at Denver's Ball Arena for his 'BLAME IT ALL ON MY ROOTS' Arena Tour.

Billed as Yukon Jack, a pseudonym used once before by Brooks 30 years ago, fans were in a frenzy with theories and anticipation piecing together who the actual headliner might be. Ahead of showtime, 8,000 hopefuls lined up taking over eight blocks hoping to see Brooks take the stage.

Yukon Jack was born in 1993 when Brooks was traveling cross country to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl XXVII. Seeing the chance to play the honky-tonks again, Brooks and his band booked a last minute show under 'Yukon Jack' at Clovis City Limits in Clovis, New Mexico, where the crowd grew from 10 people to a packed house by the evening's end.

For the second time in history, Yukon Jack rode again last night with Brooks performing fan-favorites for ladies night at Grizzly Rose, lighting up the venue with electric singalongs and giving the standing-room only, at-capacity crowd a taste of what's to come this weekend.

Event Details

WHEN: Thursday, September 3rd

WHERE: The Grizzly Rose, Denver, CO

Photo Credit: Ben Krebs



Photo Credit: Ben Krebs

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