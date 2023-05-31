Gareth Donkin Announces Debut LP 'Welcome Home'

The album will be released on August 25 via drink sum wtr.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

London-based singer-songwriter and producer Gareth Donkin announces his debut album Welcome Home with the single “Something Different,” a buoyant dance floor-ready song about change that pairs his honeyed vocals with flourishes of ‘70s and ‘80s touchstones like Earth, Wind & Fire and Prince.

The album will be released on August 25 via drink sum wtr, a new label formed by A&R Nigil Mack, in partnership with Secretly Group, as a part of the newly minted All Flowers Group. Fans can now pre-order Welcome Home digitally and on vinyl via Bandcamp.

“The version of ‘Something Different’ you hear was birthed one late night in June of 2020, during lockdown,” shares Donkin. “I set out to create a song with bouncy drums inspired by late ‘80s/early ‘90s West Coast hip-hop. I came up with the chord progression almost instantly when jamming out on a bright string-like synth patch, and once I had the main groove locked in, the song kind of arranged and wrote itself. This song is incredibly special to me, as it takes from so many different points/musical bursts I’ve had in the last three to four years.”

“Something Different” follows the singles “Whenever” and “GEEK OUT! (ft. quickly, quickly and The Breathing Experiment),” which have been praised by Wonderland, The Luna Collective, Lucid Monday and KCRW, who described “GEEK OUT!” as “infectious, joyful, and flavored with sunny Sunday afternoon goodness, this exclamation-point of a track… is a surefire crowd-pleaser.”  

Born with perfect pitch, Gareth Donkin was already fanatically obsessed with both jazz piano and drums before he turned 12. In high school, he began DJing and teaching himself to record and sample. By the time he headed to the Leeds Conservatoire to pursue a degree in production, he was already writing and recording his own material at home. Donkin’s first single, “Catharsis,” racked up more than 1,000,000 streams to date on Spotify, and a series of subsequent releases found similarly organic success. 

Written and recorded in a series of bedroom studios in England and France, Donkin’s self-produced debut album Welcome Home showcases the 23-year-old’s stunning mix of instrumental virtuosity and emotional intuition, blending highly sophisticated melodic and harmonic craftsmanship with deeply moving lyrical explorations of longing, desire, and determination.

The songs here draw on soul, funk, pop, yacht rock, hip-hop, jazz, and even bossa nova, hinting at times to everything from Michael Jackson and Bill Evans to George Benson and Jamiroquai. For more insight into Donkin’s inspirational palette, fans can check out his hand-curated “lifted” Spotify playlist, which features eclectic musical references such as The Isley Brothers, Bill Withers, Genesis, Erykah Badu, Pharoah Sanders, TOTO, and more.

Donkin’s performances on Welcome Home find him layering up instrument after instrument in the best one-man-band tradition of Prince or Stevie Wonder. The end result is a moving work that’s equal parts brain and brawn, a masterful coming-of-age self-portrait from a young artist discovering himself — and his sound — one song at a time.

Photo Credit: Simone Thompson




RELATED STORIES - Music

Andrew X to Release New Album Driving At Sunset in September Photo
Andrew X to Release New Album 'Driving At Sunset' in September

Produced by Matt Goldman (Underoath, Anberlin), mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons), and mastered by Ted Jensen (NEEDTOBREATHE, Florence + The Machine), breezy stories of unrequited love, earnest confessions, and genuine emotion color the ten songs on the new album. Pre-save the new single now!

Ska Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With Orchestra Photo
Ska Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With Orchestra

Last year, the power trio exploded in the underground with its song Clark Kent, released on Transgender Day of Visibility 2022 (March, 31st). Clark Kent tells the story of Vocalist/Guitarist James Aurelia realizing their true self and proceeding to come out as a Transgender individual in 2019.

Oscar Lang Releases New Single Everything Unspoken Ahead of Album Photo
Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of Album

“Everything Unspoken” follows the recent release of Oscar’s recent single “One Foot First”, an emotional invitation into some of his most vulnerable songwriting yet. Earlier this Spring, Oscar ushered in his exciting new musical era with the release of “A Song About Me,” the lead single off his forthcoming album Look Now.

Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets Packages On Sale Now Photo
'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now

The exclusive travel experience curated by Tiësto, Vibee and Insomniac will take place at beachside five-star resort ME Cabo from Friday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12, 2023. Joining the epic lineup are Aaron Hibell, Audien, Carola, Deorro, Luis Torres, Max Styler, Nora En Pure, Ship Wrek, Snakehips, Suat, Surf Mesa, and Yo Yolie. 


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Ska Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With OrchestraSka Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With Orchestra
Thomas Kail to Direct MOANA Live Action RemakeThomas Kail to Direct MOANA Live Action Remake
Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of 'Look Now' AlbumOscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of 'Look Now' Album
'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD