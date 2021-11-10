Gang of Youths Announce New Album 'angel in realtime.'
The new album will be released February 25.
Gang of Youths today announce their eagerly anticipated album angel in realtime. set for release February 25th via Warner Records. The band is also excited to announce an extensive North American tour that will see them playing Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and more. See below for a full rundown.
Gang of Youths explain, "the album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le'aupepe's father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington."
Despite and indeed because of lead singer Le'aupepe's father's absence, his influence permeates every talking point that the album has to offer. At times it's solely focused upon the precise, personal experiences of loss: the dichotomy of intensity and peace that comes as someone passes through their final days; the overwhelming feeling in the wake of their death that life will never be the same, even if the rest of the world at large remains utterly unchanged.
Following their recent singles, "the angel of 8th ave.," telling of falling in love in a new city and making a home in another, and "the man himself," a song created around a sample recording from the island of Mangaia in the Cook Islands that is about living without the guiding hand of your own father, today they release "tend the garden."
angel in realtime. will be released on digital, double white vinyl and CD and is now available to pre-order here. Fans who pre-order the album will receive instant downloads of "tend the garden", "the man himself," "unison," and "the angel of 8th ave."
Fans who pre-order the album via the band's official store will receive access to a pre-sale for the band's 2022 North American tour. The pre-sale will open from Wednesday, November 10th 1pm PT / 4pm ET, and remain live until remaining tickets go on general sale here from 10:00AM local time on Friday, November 19th.
Gang of Youths are: Dave Le'aupepe (vocals, guitar), Max Dunn (bass), Jung Kim (guitar, keyboards), Donnie Borzestowski (drums) and Tom Hobden (keyboards, guitar, violin).
Tour Dates
Apr 21: Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
Apr 22: Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
Apr 24: Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
Apr 25: Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
Apr 27: Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Apr 28: Charlotte, NC The Underground
May 1: Nashville, TN The Basement East
May 3: Chicago, IL Metro
May 4: Detroit, MI Shelter
May 6: Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
May 7: Montreal, QC L'Astral
May 9: Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
May 10: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
May 12: Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts
May 13: Washington, DC Union Stage
May 16: San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
May 18: Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
May 20: Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford
May 21: Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
May 23: Austin, TX Scoot Inn
May 24: Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
May 26: Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
Sep 13: Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
Sep 14: Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Mainroom
Sep 16: St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
Sep 17: Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
Sep 19: Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre
Sep 20: Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
Sep 22: Portland, OR Revolution Hall
Sep 23: Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
Sep 25: Seattle, WA Neumos
Sep 27: Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
