Gang of Youths Announce New Album 'angel in realtime.'

Gang of Youths today announce their eagerly anticipated album angel in realtime. set for release February 25th via Warner Records. The band is also excited to announce an extensive North American tour that will see them playing Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and more. See below for a full rundown.

Gang of Youths explain, "the album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le'aupepe's father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington."

Despite and indeed because of lead singer Le'aupepe's father's absence, his influence permeates every talking point that the album has to offer. At times it's solely focused upon the precise, personal experiences of loss: the dichotomy of intensity and peace that comes as someone passes through their final days; the overwhelming feeling in the wake of their death that life will never be the same, even if the rest of the world at large remains utterly unchanged.

Following their recent singles, "the angel of 8th ave.," telling of falling in love in a new city and making a home in another, and "the man himself," a song created around a sample recording from the island of Mangaia in the Cook Islands that is about living without the guiding hand of your own father, today they release "tend the garden."

angel in realtime. will be released on digital, double white vinyl and CD and is now available to pre-order here. Fans who pre-order the album will receive instant downloads of "tend the garden", "the man himself," "unison," and "the angel of 8th ave."

Fans who pre-order the album via the band's official store will receive access to a pre-sale for the band's 2022 North American tour. The pre-sale will open from Wednesday, November 10th 1pm PT / 4pm ET, and remain live until remaining tickets go on general sale here from 10:00AM local time on Friday, November 19th.

Gang of Youths are: Dave Le'aupepe (vocals, guitar), Max Dunn (bass), Jung Kim (guitar, keyboards), Donnie Borzestowski (drums) and Tom Hobden (keyboards, guitar, violin).

Tour Dates

Apr 21: Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

Apr 22: Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

Apr 24: Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

Apr 25: Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

Apr 27: Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

Apr 28: Charlotte, NC The Underground

May 1: Nashville, TN The Basement East

May 3: Chicago, IL Metro

May 4: Detroit, MI Shelter

May 6: Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

May 7: Montreal, QC L'Astral

May 9: Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

May 10: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

May 12: Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

May 13: Washington, DC Union Stage

May 16: San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

May 18: Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

May 20: Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford

May 21: Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

May 23: Austin, TX Scoot Inn

May 24: Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 26: Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

Sep 13: Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

Sep 14: Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Mainroom

Sep 16: St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

Sep 17: Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

Sep 19: Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

Sep 20: Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

Sep 22: Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Sep 23: Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

Sep 25: Seattle, WA Neumos

Sep 27: Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

