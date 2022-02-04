Gabrielle Metz Releases A Cover Of Ingred Andress's 'More Hearts Than Mine'

Gabrielle Metz (singer-songwriter) bares her vulnerable side in her cover of Ingrid Andress' "More Hearts Than Mine". This song is not only written about the anticipation of bringing your significant other home to meet your family, but also about the fear of heartbreak that each family member will feel if the relationship doesn't work out in the end. It is blatantly evident that getting her heart broken would also take an emotional toll on her family's mental health. If there was ever a perfect cover song for Metz, this is it.

Gabrielle's version fronts her natural talent: her voice. From the beginning of the simplistic, sultry piano melody (Damon Fichter, Nashville, TN) to her final breath at the conclusion of the last chorus, audiences can expect to be on the edge of their seats, eager to hear more of what Gabrielle has up her sleeve. Not only does this song showcase her beautiful range and vocal inflections, but it also conveniently brings to light her attention to the vocal details paired with her ability to transition into character in order to correctly convey the emotional experience of this song. There is simply no denying that Gabrielle's tender rendition of "More Hearts Than Mine" is recognizably one for the books. "The first time I listened to Ingrid's song I was immediately transported into her world and felt a deep connection to the lyrics. I typically do not record covers but I have been itching to record this song since 2019." - Gabrielle Metz

Connect with Gabrielle Metz: https://www.gabriellemetz.com/