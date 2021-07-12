Gabriele Poso Releases New Single 'La Bola'

Exultant horns accompanied by direct and diverse percussions are at the front of the party minded new single "La Bola" from Italian multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Poso. On the track Poso explores his strong musical and spiritual vision as well as his extensive Afro-Cuban roots with classy syncopated drums that are carried on the back of a driving and funky bassline.

A song with some dubwise elements and groovy throughout, this summery anthem transports one to the middle of a gyrating and ecstatic dancefloor.

Born in Sardinia but having developed his sound across the carribean, Gabriel Poso is a virtuosic multi-instrumentalist and director of the Yoruba Soul Orchestra for Grammy award winning producer Osunlade.

His sophomore album "Roots of Soul" (INFRAcom!) was awarded Best Jazz Independent Production in 2012, and he has only continued to grow as an artist since, earning more accolades for his ancestral and evocative sound, including support from Gilles Peterson's renowned show on Worldwide FM.

