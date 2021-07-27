GaTa Premieres 'Check Up' Video

Today, breakout actor, rapper and mental health advocate GaTa premieres the video for his new single "Check Up." Originally appearing in the July 7 episode of FX's hit series DAVE, the track debuted on Apple's Top Hip-Hop Songs Chart and received early praise-UPROXX proclaimed, "... it's a catchy, charismatic, club-ready throwback to a time before rap songs were more humming than rapping" while HotNewHipHop furthered, "It's an upbeat, catchy record that's bound to get stuck in your head." Watch/share the video below.

Of the video, GaTa explains, "The music video is out there to inspire people to work hard and get their money up! I wanted to tell a story in the video, show people I could act alongside the music. I'm just so happy how it turned out and hope everyone loves it."

Born in Los Angeles, Davionte "GaTa" Ganter began making a name for himself as a hype man for artists including Tyga and Lil Dicky and a rapper on tracks like Lil Wayne's "Stacks on Deck" and Tyga's "Exquisite," while nurturing his own artistic pursuits on the side.

In 2020 GaTa rose to prominence in the first season of DAVE during one of the season's most pivotal episodes focused on his own mental health struggles. His success as an actor received widespread critical acclaim from the likes of the Los Angeles Times who called him a "breakout sitcom star." As one of Lil Dicky's most trusted confidants, GaTa continues to break new ground in the second session of DAVE, which premiered June 16 on FXX. GaTa will also co-star in a new film, Not An Artist, alongside Bobby "RZA" Diggs, Haley Joel Osment and Cleopatra Coleman.

Recent profiles in Complex and The Source can be found HERE and HERE, respectively.