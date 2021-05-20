GWEN BUNN Shares New Video for 'Between The Lines'

Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter, and producer Gwen Bunn ended 2020 on a high note with a string of singles showcasing her talented voice and highly valued skills as a hit maker. Bunn's single, "Between The Lines," featuring her idol Faith Evans and sampling "Soon As I Get Home," continues to make an impact, recently entering the top 15 on the R&B radio chart and amassing over five million streams worldwide. Today, she is sharing the official video for the single, which premiered exclusively on BET. It was directed by Sam McKnight and reunites the two generational voices of contemporary R&B.

Faith previously spoke about the collaboration, "Gwen's A&R, Jermi Thomas is fam and he reached out to let me know that Gwen wanted me to work on one of her records. When they sent me the track, I was honored that she sampled my song, 'Soon As I Get Home' and wanted me to be on it. I went in and laid backgrounds, ad-libs and wrote a new verse...and here we are! The timing of "Between The Lines" coming now is so crazy, especially because it's also the same week as the 25th Anniversary of my classic single. I think it's amazing to see a dope new artist like Gwen introducing my music to this generation's R&B fans....She's next!!!"

Just prior to "Between the Lines," Bunn released the soulful "Don't Go." The single was selected as BBC 1xtra's track of the week in the UK upon release and added to NPR's NMF Playlist. Listen to "Don't Go" HERE.

Bunn recently shared her first new music since her 2018 critically acclaimed album Safe Travels. "No Days Off," a track The FADER called "mellow ode to all the hard work she's been putting in around the clock" and the introspective "Pressure." She was also on Lecrae's new album, with a feature on the track "Nothing Left To Hide."

"We all know that a new Gwen Bunn project is always worth the wait" - Soulbounce

Bunn, hailing from Decatur, Georgia, embarked on her singing career within the choir at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the historical church in Atlanta where Martin Luther King Jr. was raised. At a young age she made a name for herself as an innovative producer, having been one of the masterminds behind 2014's ScHoolboy Q smash "Collard Greens" featuring Kendrick Lamar. In 2017 Gwen worked closely on Rapsody's critically acclaimed and Grammy Nominated album Laila's Wisdom where she was a featured artist on the album. Thanks to the internet, she was able to build a name for herself, gaining attention from people such as Mac Miller, Childish Gambino, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Syd from The Internet, and many more.

Gwen is extremely grateful to be involved in the different lanes and sounds within the music. After going back and forth to Los Angeles for 6 years, she recently committed and made the move to reside on the West Coast full-time. Since then, she's worked with the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, GoldLink, and many more.

Photo Credit: Bryan Garcia