GWAR Announces 'Age of Imbeciles' Tour

Presales begin tomorrow and the general on-sale date is Friday, August 17th at 10:00 AM local time.
The Intergalactic Scumdog Warriors GWAR are declaring war on humanity (AGAIN!) for their upcoming “Age of Imbeciles” Tour!
The infamous Lords and Masters of Shock Rock will return to the road wreaking havoc, and laying waste to audiences across the US and Canada this Fall. The tour, featuring support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ on select dates, starts October 11th in Hampton Beach, NH and runs through October 30th in Orlando, FL.
A complete list of dates and supporting act information can be found below.
Lead singer, The Berserker Blothar had this to say about the impending battle:
“Attention People of Earth! Halloween is coming, and your world is up in flames. You're a bunch of hairless apes with the smoothest of all brains. We see you there, groping in the chaos of maddening darkness. GWAR is coming to end your suffering, to bring a close to the Age of Imbeciles.”
10/11 Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's*
10/12 S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground*
10/13 New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square*
10/14 Reading, PA @ Reverb*
10/15 Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre*
10/16 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix#
10/18 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/19 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/20 Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
10/21 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/22 Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
10/24 Richmond, VA @ The National
10/25 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/26 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/27 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza
10/28 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
10/29 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/30 Orlando, FL @The Beacham
*No X-Cops
#No Negative Approach
Current GWAR Tour Dates
"The Psychotherapy Sessions" Tour:
8/15 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
8/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
8/17 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
8/19 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
8/20 Reno, NV @ Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort
8/22 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
8/23 Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
8/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
8/26 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
8/21 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *
8/27 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre +
8/28 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +^
8/29 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's +^
8/30 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant +^
9/1 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center +^
* - w/ Nonpoint
+ - w/ Crobot
^ - w/ 200 Stab Wounds
9/2 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
9/3 Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival
10/26-27 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest
10/31 - 11/4 Lamb of God’s Headbangers Boat - Sold Out
11/5 San Mateo Otzacatipan, MX @ Hell & Heaven Festival
In other GWAR news, the band will release a tenth anniversary Edition of their “Battle Maximus” album September 1st via Pit Records. This new version is completely remixed and remastered, and features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus on the previously unreleased and never-before heard song “Tammy, Queen of Dirt.”
Videos
