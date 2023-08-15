GWAR Announces 'Age of Imbeciles' Tour

Presales begin tomorrow and the general on-sale date is Friday, August 17th at 10:00 AM local time.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

The Intergalactic Scumdog Warriors GWAR are declaring war on humanity (AGAIN!) for their upcoming “Age of Imbeciles” Tour!

The infamous Lords and Masters of Shock Rock will return to the road wreaking havoc, and laying waste to audiences across the US and Canada this Fall. The tour, featuring support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ on select dates, starts October 11th in Hampton Beach, NH and runs through October 30th in Orlando, FL. 

A complete list of dates and supporting act information can be found below. 

Lead singer, The Berserker Blothar had this to say about the impending battle:

“Attention People of Earth! Halloween is coming, and your world is up in flames. You're a bunch of hairless apes with the smoothest of all brains. We see you there, groping in the chaos of maddening darkness. GWAR is coming to end your suffering, to bring a close to the Age of Imbeciles.”

Age of Imbeciles Tour

10/11 Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's*

10/12 S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground*

10/13 New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square*

10/14 Reading, PA @ Reverb*

10/15 Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre*

10/16 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix#

10/18 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/19 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/20 Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

10/21 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/22 Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

10/24 Richmond, VA @ The National

10/25 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/26 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/27 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza

10/28 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

10/29 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/30 Orlando, FL @The Beacham

*No X-Cops

#No Negative Approach

Current GWAR Tour Dates

 "The Psychotherapy Sessions" Tour:

8/15 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

8/17 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

8/19 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

8/20 Reno, NV @ Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort

8/22 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

8/23 Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

8/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

8/26 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

GWAR Headlining Shows:

8/21 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

8/27 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre +

8/28 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +^

8/29 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's +^

8/30 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant +^

9/1 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center +^

* - w/ Nonpoint

+ - w/ Crobot

^ - w/ 200 Stab Wounds

Festival Appearances:

9/2 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

9/3 Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival

10/26-27 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

10/31 - 11/4 Lamb of God’s Headbangers Boat - Sold Out

11/5 San Mateo Otzacatipan, MX @ Hell & Heaven Festival

In other GWAR news, the band will release a tenth anniversary Edition of their “Battle Maximus” album September 1st via Pit Records. This new version is completely remixed and remastered, and features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus on the previously unreleased and never-before heard song “Tammy, Queen of Dirt.”



