GREEN MAN 2027 Sells Out All Tickets for 25th Anniversary Festival

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Green Man, Wales' largest music, science and arts festival has once again sold out all tickets, with 25,000 attending the 2027 festival per day - marking its 25th Anniversary - making it the first UK festival to sell out for 2027 for a fifth consecutive year.

All tickets were released at 10am on Saturday (26th September), selling out long before any programming or lineup information was due to be revealed. The news is testament to a festival that is fiercely trusted by its community and internationally acclaimed for its sponsorship-free, socially conscious ethos and world-class curation.

In 2026, Green Man became the first outdoor camping festival in the UK to be awarded the Platinum Charter from Attitude is Everything, recognising it as a festival that innovates, influences, and leads the live music and events industry in accessibility for deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent people.

The 25,000 capacity-per-day festival will return to the iconic Black Mountains in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park in Wales from 19th - 22nd August 2027; with plenty of surprises in store as it celebrates its 25th Anniversary year. It follows yet another clean sweep of 5 star reviews for its knockout 2026 festival, which The Times hailed as 'a Welsh Shangri-La, free of marketing and branding, where revels spill over hill, dale and walled garden,'.

Speaking on the upcoming anniversary, Fiona Stewart, Owner & Managing Director of Green Man, said: 'Diolch, diolch, thank you, thank you to all of you wonderful people who bought Green Man tickets for our 25th anniversary year. Planning has started and we can't wait to unveil it all when you join us in the Black Mountains next August.'

While world renowned music programming remains at the heart of the festival, its sixteen stages offer something for everyone. In a world dominated by screens, corporations and isolation, Green Man remains entirely independent, prioritising curious minds and a sense of community. In doing so, its freedom of curation, relaxing and friendly atmosphere and ever-evolving programme of music, science, arts, comedy, films, literature, workshops, wellness and so much more, ensures that festival goers of all ages and all tastes can leave Green Man with new discoveries, lifelong friendships, and special memories year after year.

Green Man Trust, the festival's separate charitable arm, remains active all year-round as it continues to offer development for artists, and address inequality and poverty and engage with the climate crisis by providing creative, educational, social development opportunities within the arts, sciences and disadvantaged Welsh communities; as well as providing community grants and funding for social and economic crises in the local area; and more.

About Green Man

Now entering its third decade, Green Man is the largest music festival in Wales, an award-winning seven day event that attracts 25,000 daily visitors from across the world to the breathtaking Black Mountains in Bannau Brycheiniog and is one of the three remaining large independent festivals in the UK.

The Green Man experience spans music, comedy, literature, film, performance and installation art, wellness, science, as well as specific arenas for both children and teens. It is also known for its exceptional food and drinks and friendly welcoming community vibe. It was the first UK festival to sell out for the 2026 season, which it did in 43 minutes on brand trust alone without any line-up announced.

The festival is well known for nurturing and launching new talent; artists such as Fontaines DC, Michael Kiwanuka, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, CMAT, First Aid Kit and Kae Tempest have all had their first seminal performances at Green Man.

Green Man is one of the three remaining large independent festivals in the UK. It generates £28 million into the Welsh economy, and is one of the only large UK festivals where a woman has controlling ownership. It was the first UK outdoor camping festival awarded a Platinum Charter by Attitude is Everything, a charity that improves accessibility for people with disabilities across the events industry.

Green Man is the only large festival to refuse sponsorship, to retain curational freedom, and independent Welsh food & beverage producers can showcase and sell their produce to new customers. The Courtyard hosts Green Man's unique Welsh Beer and Cider festival: a celebration of independent Welsh breweries, serving 100s of beers & ales sourced from across Wales. Green Man piloted the first UK festival science engagement area and was the first festival to offer on-site training in skills and social engagement to former refugees and asylum seekers.

Over the last 15 years, the Powys company behind Green Man has diversified into food and beverage, hospitality, training, design and concept development, science engagement, wellness, as well as all aspects of event management.

About Green Man Trust

Now in its 12th anniversary year, the Green Man Trust is the charitable arm of the Green Man Festival. Fiona Stewart founded the Green Man Trust 12 years ago to extend the festival's ambition of addressing inequality; supporting disadvantaged Welsh communities, the climate crisis and developing artists by offering training, strategic funding and social development opportunities.

Thousands of projects and people have been supported since the trust was founded in 2014. Overall 13,737+ people have been supported by Green Man Trust, with £2.9million fundraised, 2102 training placements and schemes completed, 6,309 artists receiving development opportunities, 324 science projects created, and £254,201 donated to local projects to help create positive change in Welsh communities. These Community Grants encourage inclusiveness and wellness in local communities in Powys, and combat isolation and the social and economic impact of the widening wealth and age gap on future generations. They also support funding for food banks, vulnerable Welsh households affected by flooding, Ukrainian refugees, support of artists during the pandemic and supporting projects which bring communities together and support a fairer society.

More information is available at www.greenman.net.

Photo Credit: Marieke Macklon



Photo Credit: Marieke Macklon

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