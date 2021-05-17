GRAMMY MUSEUM EXPERIENCE Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month With A Live Virtual Children's Event

GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based GRAMMY Museum and the Recording Academy New York Chapter, will launch the first Spring & Sing! Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month Celebration, an hour long virtual event featuring popular children's music artists of AAPI heritage, celebrating the importance of diversity within music.



The show is curated by GRAMMY winner Lucy Kalantari, who says: "For AAPI Heritage Month, I felt a strong call to celebrate and highlight the Asian and Pacific Islanders who contribute greatly to the diversity that makes our community so beautiful and rich. Representation matters, especially for children. From a loving greeting by Chinese-American rockstar cellist Tina Guo, to the soothing tones of Kimié Miner from Hawaii, and a sprinkling of Indian spices and musical pots and pans with Falu-and many more fantastic artists-it will be a virtual bundle of joy, love and fun."



The Spring & Sing! Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month Celebration will air at grammymuseumexp.org/springandsing. This event is open to the public, no RSVP, registration or payment is required.