GRAMMY-Winning Steven Feifke Releases Rendition of 'My Foolish Heart'

GRAMMY-winning bandleader, composer, arranger, and pianist Steven Feifke released his new rendition of "My Foolish Heart" with an accompanying live video. The song features a duet between vocalists Martina DaSilva and Bryan Carter - earlier this month, Carter was nominated for a Tony Award for his orchestrations in Some Like It Hot.

Glide Magazine praised the recording as "a work of impressive jazz vocals and musicianship that feels organic and vibrant." "My Foolish Heart" will appear on Feifke's upcoming full-length album Catalyst, which will be released June 16th via La Reserve / Bandstand Presents.

"I have always loved the lyrics of 'My Foolish Heart,'" says Feifke. "To me, it is the epitome of the romanticism at the heart of the American songbook tradition. We showcased these lyrics - and the conversational aspect of them - through a beautiful duetted delivery by Martina DaSilva and Bryan Carter, accentuated with a unique bossa rhythm that is not often heard with this song. We also hear a flute choir and a wonderful saxophone solo by Alexa Tarantino."

Catalyst will be released on the heels of Feifke's recent victory at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards; it was a historic first-time win for Feifke, who became the youngest ever winner for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album in the category's six decade existence. The GRAMMY comes during an incredibly prolific period for Feifke - Catalyst will be his sixth album released in two years.

Catalyst debuts nearly a half-dozen new compositions, and several "Feifke-tized" takes on classic repertoire. "I recognize more of myself in the music I've written for Catalyst," says Feifke. "It's all closer to my heart. It's very personal music about things that I care about." La Reserve Records co-founder Matt Block agrees, saying "This is a level of vulnerability that we haven't heard from Steven yet. Each of his releases just keeps getting better and better."

Feifke's compositions and orchestrations have been prominently featured on hit TV shows such as The Masked Singer, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Impractical Jokers, Animaniacs, and many world class big bands and orchestras around the globe. A respected educator, Feifke currently sits on faculty at Berklee College of Music and The New School of Jazz and Contemporary Music. DownBeat calls his music "an air of infectious joy" and Jazziz praises him as a "masterful pianist."

Photo by Anna Yatskevich