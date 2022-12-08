Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GRAMMY Nominated STU BROOKS Shares '40HZ' EP

Dec. 08, 2022  

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated bassist, producer, songwriter and celebrated studio musician Stu Brooks drops his new EP, 40HZ, via Dine Alone Records.

The EP features the previously unreleased single "Don't Really Care" (feat. N8NOFACE) and is rounded out by 4 additional tracks with features by Patrick Stump, Angelo Moore, Jason Aalon Butler, and Paul Leary. The singles have seen support from Bass Magazine, Consequence, Punk News, New Noise Magazine, GhettoBlaster and more.

Stu Brooks - who is a co-founder of Dub Trio - has a list of collaborations that reads like a whose-who of the music world. He has shared the stage or the studio with everyone from Academy® Award winner Lady Gaga, Danny Elfman, Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige to Mike Patton, Pretty Lights, Mark Guiliana, Slick Rick, and even a posthumous recording for Tupac Shakur.

Along the way he received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Dance/Electronic Album'' for his contribution to Pretty Lights' A Color Map of the Sun, and lent his talents to the Saturday Night Live Band, notably appearing during a much talked-about Kanye West and Kid Cudi set In 2018.

This year finds Brooks producing and co-writing for the likes of Perry Farrell and Fever333. He has also played a pivotal role in Danny Elfman's Big Mess release and live band.

The bass performance for Danny grew into executive production on more than 20 remixes. In that process, he also produced several songs featuring guest vocalists including Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, and N8NOFACE. Brooks is currently the bass player for Dominic Fike on his sold out 5 week North American Out of Order tour.

Whether on bass, producing, or musical directing, Stu will ultimately move you. Listen to the "This is Stu Brooks" playlist on Spotify to hear all the projects he's been involved with.

Throughout his work with Dub Trio and his outside collaborations, Stu Brooks' playing reverberates on an emotional and spiritual level, "I find commonality in all types of music, and I'm always trying to string different genres together. I believe there's a way to thread dub, reggae, punk, hip-hop, trap, industrial, experimental jazz, and rock altogether. I'm drawing on all of these influences. I always hope my music will be a cathartic experience. Maybe you're able to release an emotion and, when you're done listening, you've changed a little bit."

Listen to the new EP here:



