GRAMMY Museum Promotes Michael Sticka To President

The GRAMMY Museum® announced today the promotion of Michael Sticka to President of the GRAMMY Museum, with a contract that extends through 2022. As President, Sticka will continue to lead the Museum's growth and sustainability strategy as an independent nonprofit arts organization and oversee all aspects of Museum operations, including curatorial, development, marketing, grants and awards, public and education programs, and more.



The GRAMMY Museum also announced that both the Recording Academy™ and The Latin Recording Academy® have invested significant funds in the GRAMMY Museum. The contributions are the largest in history that either organization has made to the Museum. The Latin Academy has committed more than half a million dollars over a three-year period to expand Latin music-focused exhibits, Latin music focused education programs, and hiring a Latin music curator. The Recording Academy contributed $5 million, for renovations and technology updates throughout the Museum.



Sticka first joined the Recording Academy in March 2014 and this executive announcement comes after a year of significant growth for the GRAMMY Museum under his leadership.



"Under Michael's leadership and guidance, the GRAMMY Museum has not only secured substantial new investments from the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy, but has also seen a tremendous increase in visitors, revenue from attendance, merchandise and event sales, and more" said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy and Chair of the Board of Directors of the GRAMMY Museum. "The Museum's growth and path towards cementing its status as 'the' steward and place where Music Has A Home, as well as its future financial and business well-being is reflective of and a testament to Michael's strategic vision, impressive operational skills, and exceptional leadership."



Sticka was critical in overseeing the Museum's integration with the GRAMMY Foundation in 2017, where he successfully designed and oversaw a strategic planning process to evaluate and strategize for the future of the GRAMMY Foundation and GRAMMY Museum as a combined entity. After becoming Executive Director, Sticka also created the Museum's Community Engagement Department. The department, in turn, strengthened the impact the Museum has within the community through family-friendly music education programming, ensured Museum representation within community groups, and continued to build the Museum's university affiliate program. The department has also seen great success with programs such as "Sensory Saturdays," LGBTQ panels, and women in music panels.



"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the GRAMMY Museum," said The Latin Recording Academy President/CEO Gabriel Abaroa Jr. "The Latin Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum share the commitment of educating the public about the significant contributions Latin music has made in the world. I look forward to expanding our presence inside the GRAMMY Museum in an impactful way that guides the narrative and preserves the stories of Latin music and its creators."



"The Museum had significant positive transformations and upgrades as soon as Michael began his leadership as Executive Director last year," said eight-year GRAMMY Museum Board member and philanthropist Carolyn Powers. "Under Michael's new role as President, I'm excited to see this continue and for the future of the Museum."



"As Executive Director, I've witnessed our team's incredible passion, hard work, and dedication, which has strengthened our impact and presence in the Los Angeles music and education communities," said Sticka. "I'm honored that the Board has entrusted me in the role as President, allowing me to continue leading this extraordinary team with the purpose of driving our social good within the community and uphold the Museum's mission to educate, inspire, cultivate creativity, and share the significance of music. Over the course of the next several years, we will continue our investment in our curatorial mission and in our community engagement and education programs with the goal of reaching 100,000 students over the next five years."



In addition to its music education initiatives, the GRAMMY Museum is investing nearly $5 million in state-of-the-art curatorial and interactive guest experiences, including renovations to all four floors of the Museum, as well as new technology that will be available to visitors.



The GRAMMY Museum has had a packed season of blockbuster exhibits including, 25 Years Of Jermaine Dupri And So So Def, Backstreet Boys: The Experience, and Diamond In A Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton.



In February and March, the Museum hit two of its highest months of attendance in history due to the success of its Dolly Parton exhibit. For tickets and more information, please visit www.grammymuseum.org.





