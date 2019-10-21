GRAMMY Museum Presents 'Latin GRAMMY, 20 Years Of Excellence'

To celebrate the milestone 20th anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards®, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Latin GRAMMY®, 20 Years Of Excellence. On Nov. 18, the Museum will kick off the opening of the new Latin music exhibit and its new third floor with a full day of programming, including an education program for students, live performances, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy® and Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum, along with prestigious Latin artists and personalities. The evening event is free, including entry to the Museum, and is open to the public on a special first-come, first-served basis. The exhibit will run through spring 2020.



Working in collaboration with The Latin Recording Academy, the Museum renovated its third floor in order to expand its Latin-themed exhibits to showcase the power of Latin music as it continues to grow as one of the leading influences worldwide. The third floor officially reopens to the public on Nov. 20.



Latin GRAMMY, 20 Years Of Excellence will highlight a variety of iconic moments and performances from the Latin GRAMMY Awards' 20-year history and celebrate the accomplishments of various Latin GRAMMY- and GRAMMY-nominated and -winning artists. The exhibit will also include a comprehensive overview of The Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year celebrations, highlighting each honoree from the program's 20-year history. Some of the featured original pieces include artwork, personal items, instruments, media components, and audio playlists.



Latin GRAMMY, 20 Years Of Excellence will be the inaugural exhibition in the Museum's newly constructed Latin music gallery, which is a result of The Latin Recording Academy committing more than half a million dollars over a three-year period to expand the Museum's Latin music-focused exhibits and education programs and toward the hiring of a Latin music curator.



The newly renovated third floor also includes a refreshed On The Red Carpet presented by Delta exhibit, including GRAMMY Awards looks from BTS, Rihanna, Nipsey Hussle, Alicia Keys, Miranda Lambert, Lang Lang, Maren Morris, Michelle Obama, Rita Ora, Carlos Santana, Kanye West, and Amy Winehouse. The Mono To Surround interactive will be upgraded to a Mono To Immersive presented by Harman experience and the interactive GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY timeline will now have user-controlled capabilities.



"Our expanded partnership with The Latin Recording Academy will significantly increase the GRAMMY Museum's impact by creating a consistent presence dedicated to celebrating the many genres of Latin music," said Sticka. "Latin GRAMMY, 20 Years Of Excellence and our newly renovated third floor will greatly amplify the Museum's mission to educate, inspire, and share the significance of all forms of music."



"Latin music is a worldwide influence and we are honored to partner with the GRAMMY Museum to showcase the talented musicians, monumental Latin music moments, and significant milestones that have contributed to its popularity," said Abaroa. "With the exhibit opening the week after this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards, we can't think of a better way to highlight the importance of our 20th anniversary celebration and look to the future to showcase our beautiful art form."



Exhibit highlights include:

Instruments played by Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winners, including Lila Downs, Banda El Recodo, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Alejandro Sanz, and Julieta Venegas

Juan Gabriel's tuxedo from his memorable 40-minute performance at the 10th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards

Luis Fonsi's outfit from his performance of "Despacito" at the 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards

Ricky Martin's paint-stained tuxedo shirt from his performance with the Blue Man Group at the 8th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards



Latin artists who will be featured in the exhibit include:

Marc Anthony

Miguel Bosé

Roberto Carlos

Plácido Domingo

Emilio Estefan

Vicente Fernández

Juan Gabriel

Gilberto Gil

Juan Luis Guerra

Julio Iglesias

José José

Juanes

Maná

Ricky Martin

Luz Rios

Carlos Santana

Alejandro Sanz

Shakira

Joan Manuel Serrat

Caetano Veloso



Nov. 18 Schedule:

11 a.m.-Noon: Education Program for Students

4-6 p.m.: Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

6-7 p.m.: Performances

7-10 p.m.: Free Public Museum Entry (first come, first served)





Related Articles View More Music Stories