GRAMMY Museum Celebrates 'Music In Our Schools' Month This March

The GRAMMY MuseumÂ® is celebrating Music In Our Schools month this March by being the ultimate destination for all things music education. The month kicks off with the 3rd Annual GRAMMY In The SchoolsÂ® Fest, a free festival celebrating music and music education, taking place March 6-10, 2023 at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

Each day will feature artist performances along with engaging, educational panels, workshops and clinics by artists and other music professionals. Woven throughout the festival will be lessons and other valuable information provided by top practitioners across the broad spectrum of music and music education.

Lesson plans and study guides will be made available free of charge to all teachers around the country who register their students to participate. This year marks the first ever in-person event, which will also be streamed online for free on the GRAMMY Museum's streaming platform, COLLECTION:liveâ„¢.

Alongside GRAMMY In The Schools Fest, the GRAMMY Museum is launching The Learning Hub, a free, online resource available on COLLECTION:live. The Learning Hub is the GRAMMY Museum's premiere platform to view music education-related content. Beginning February 27, The Learning Hub will launch with videos ranging from vocal techniques to Careers Through Music. Previous GRAMMY In The Schools Fest sessions can be replayed on the Learning Hub, with additional content added on a regular basis. The collection can be viewed here.

The Music Educator Awardâ„¢ was created to recognize and celebrate the affirming role that music teachers play in the lives of their students. Each year, one recipient is recognized for their remarkable impact on student's lives, attends the annual GRAMMY AwardsÂ®, and receives a $10,000 honorarium for themselves with a matching grant for their school. Texas choir director Pamela Dawson has just been named the 2023 recipient of the award, and was highlighted in a CBS Mornings segment. The deadline to nominate a teacher for next year is March 15, 2023, and the deadline to apply for the award is March 31, 2023. Teachers do not need to be nominated in order to apply. You can find the application here.

Industry SESH will begin on March 13. The 6-week session is a program for adults and students, designed to introduce, educate and equip our community with skills, knowledge and resources used throughout the music industry. In this spring SESH, the GRAMMY Museum will be hosting sessions surrounding songwriting, music production,music business and artist development.

Additionally this month, the GRAMMY Museum will be partnering with the Musician's Institute to host weekly workshops every Thursday of March. Workshops include Creating Ableton Live Loops and The Drum Set; World Beat Rhythms, A Pop Lyric Writing Workshop. Find the schedule here.

GRAMMY CampÂ® will take place this year from July 16-22, 2023, expanding from 5 to 7 days. The beloved summer program is for high school students interested in having a career in music. Students can apply for one of the eight offered career tracks taught by a faculty of music professionals as well as guest industry professionals, providing valuable insight to give campers the best chance at achieving success in their chosen career. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023.

These important initiatives draw attention to the broad spectrum of educational programs championed by the GRAMMY Museum, who launched the Campaign for Music Education, launched last fall, with the objective of eliminating the financial burden to access music education and fostering the next generation of music's creators and leaders.

The funds raised through the Campaign for Music Education would more than double the number of students who have access to the Museums' galleries each year, and would greatly expand their education and community programs which have served more than 435,000 students through the GRAMMY Museum's educational programs.

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people's diverse backgrounds and music's many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.