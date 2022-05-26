GRAMMY Museum Announces New York City Program Series

The GRAMMY Museum® announces a New York City program series titled "A New York Evening With..." presented by City National Bank, which includes bringing a slate of their renowned education and Public Programs to the East Coast in partnership with the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

Since the Museum first opened in 2008, it has offered more than 1,200 Public Programs with a diverse list of celebrated artists, both in its intimate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles and viewed for free on the Museum's official online streaming service, COLLECTION:live™. The New York City series kicks off with GRAMMY Award® winner Jon Batiste at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center on June 17. The Museum will present six programs through the end of 2022 at various venues throughout the city.

The partnership with the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment also includes bringing the Museum's education programming to the city with two Summer Sessions, which are free five-day songwriting workshops for students currently enrolled in high school. The program provides valuable resources to help build a solid foundation in songwriting. The Summer Sessions will be presented the weeks of July 11 and July 18 and will have 40 slots available for students. Each week-long session will take place at CUNY Graduate Center and is free of charge to students. More information on applications and sign-up are available here.

"The GRAMMY Museum prides itself on our unique and exceptional approach to celebrating music through our Public and Education Programs," said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. "I'm thrilled that in partnership with the City of New York and Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, we can begin this new journey of what we aim to be a long-term programmatic presence in New York."

"I am thrilled to welcome the GRAMMY Museum's well respected educational and Public Program series to New York City this summer, kicking-off with none other than Jon Batiste," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "These efforts align perfectly, not only with our vision to support future musicians who might one day contribute to New York City's creative economy, but also with our city's own New York Music Month initiative, offering concerts, workshops and free rehearsal space throughout the month of June."

"City National Bank has long supported the entertainment industry and the arts - from music, to film, to Broadway and more," said Linda Duncombe, Chief Marketing, Product and Digital Officer of City National Bank. "We are proud to partner with the GRAMMY Museum and City of New York to offer programs like 'A New York Evening With...' to grow the music community of New York City."

Tickets for "A New York Evening With Jon Batiste" go on sale Weds, June 1. More artists and dates to be announced soon. For more information regarding advanced ticket reservations, please visit HERE.

Established in 2008, the GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form-from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity.