GRAMMY Award Nominations Will Be Announced November 23

The Recording Academy has announced that the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

"Music's Biggest Night", which returns to Los Angeles' STAPLES Center on Monday, January 31, 2022, will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The GRAMMY eligibility period runs from September 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. The first round of voting will take place October 22 through November 5. Award voting will take place December 6 through January 5.

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.