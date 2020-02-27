GORILLAZ Releases Song Machine Season 1 Ep. 2 ft. Fatoumata Diawara

Désolé - the second episode of Song Machine - features multiple Grammy Award nominee and Malian superstar Fatoumata Diawara and sees our intrepid heroes teleport themselves via a Kong Studios portal to Lake Como.



Désolé - 'sorry' in French - is a hopeful and uplifting love song, rare in being sung in three languages - English, French and Bambara. Being Episode 2, it accompanies 2D, Noodle and Russel, boating on Lake Como, while accidentally leaving bandmate Murdoc behind. An accident? Or possibly not...



Watch Désolé ft Fatoumata Diawara below!



Gorillaz drummer Russel said "Making Désolé with Fatou was a real moment for me, you know. She's an African Queen. This lady made the song what it is, beautiful, like life. What can I say about Désolé? They say sorry is the hardest word, but that's not true... Try saying antidisestablishmentarianism with a mouth full of gluten free cronuts on a speed boat without licking your lips."



Gorillaz are once again disrupting the paradigm and breaking convention in their round the back door fashion with Song Machine, the newest concept from one of the most inventive bands around. Song Machine - the cartoon music contraption which spits out brand new episodes fresh from the studio, as and when they happen - will see Gorillaz joined by an exciting and ever-evolving roster of as yet unannounced collaborators captured live in Kong Studios alongside the world's most successful virtual band*. The cameras are rolling 24/7, the fourth wall is broken, the kettle is on, the chaos is real, the door is open... What's coming next? Stay tuned.





Follow Song Machine here to catch Machine Bitez - bite sized conversation between cartoon band members and collaborators, overheard in Kong Studios.





