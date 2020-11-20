GOLDSPACE's Latest Single is Smooth as 'Butter'

"Butter," the latest release from GOLDSPACE duo Maia Quin and Andre Samuel, combines their trademark mix of unique soundscapes, on-point vocals, crisp production, and smooth harmonies with the catchiest of hooks.

Perfect for these weird and disconnected times, Samuel's machinelike beats and 80's synth beeps break always just behind the vocal, as Quin sings of an existential hole in her soul - and the desperate need to fill it with whatever people, places, and things might cross her path.

GOLDSPACE's vocal harmonies are as perfect as ever, this time creating an almost robotic, autotune third voice, dispassionately watching as Quin tries to navigate her angst: she's "butter, and you're a sharp knife."

"'Butter' is about feeling empty and trying to fill that space with anything you can find," Quin and Samuel said. "We wanted that space to show both lyrically but also within the instrumentals. We think it's a relatable feeling no matter how you choose to fill that void."

Check out the video for "Butter" here:

