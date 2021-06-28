GODZ Release New Music Video for 'kids'

Introducing godz-an indie pop-rock collective that thrives in elusivity, in effort to explore shared human experiences and what brings us together as one. Rather than focusing on personal egos and conforming to music industry traditions, godz presents itself independently through a character that represents anyone and everyone. Their sophomore single "kids" is out now, along with the official animated music video.

"kids" is a playful, yet evocative song from the faceless newcomers and will surely become a mainstay on your Summer playlist. With a gentle guitar to set the tone, the track captures the magic of fleeting youth as godz croon "and the kids, they have it good." The infectious chorus feels like driving with the top down, operating with the dissolute invincibility that only comes with adolescence. However the lyrics possess a harrowing juxtaposition, godz elaborate, "'kids' is about the longing for the purity and rush of young love. It's about settling down after years of promiscuity and feeling resentful because the best pieces of you have already been given away."

The new single arrives with a wonderfully hypnotic animated music video that is as attention grabbing as Netflix's critically-acclaimed The Midnight Gospel. It begins with youthful and vibrant characters witnessing the soulless grayscale of office spaces that shackles adulthood. Rather than surrendering their bulletproof salad days, they rebel and take to the sky in a flying convertible, careening through the exploding colors and floating mushrooms of the landscape. But they can't stay young forever, and the towering gray giants slowly approaching them serve as a reminder of the reality we all have to face as we grow older.

While just beginning their musical journey, godz has already cultivated a strong fanbase and exciting success by utilizing NFTs. They believe this new technology to be a catalysing agent for artists, to empower them with control over their careers and make meaningful music for all. In March, they did a flash drop and sold over 150K worth of NFTs via Nifty Gateway which was reposted by GRAMMY-award winning artist RAC (here). This month, they launched their second drop and earned over 30K in just 15 minutes. It is through NFTs that godz has been able to produce with complete autonomy and creative license.

Released in October 2020, their debut single "bad blood" amassed 1.5 million collective spins across streaming platforms. The song also heralded spots on Spotify's Fresh Indie & Alternative, Today's Alternative, The New Alt, and New Noise, YouTube's Indie Nation, and VEVO DSCVR playlists. Wolf in A Suit praised the track as, "the right blend of melodies and lyrics that is sweet, playful, and refreshingly rebellious inviting us to escape from reality and dive into the unknown hidden inside it."

Instead of showing their faces, they've created a character that hopefully represents everyone and allows listeners to focus on the lyrics and sonics of the art-not the branding of individual band members, the major label system, or other personal biases. godz briefly explain their story, "Life is a series of struggles, triumphs, miracles, tragedies, and everything in between. We're trying to make art that represents people as a whole, not just us as band members, as well as the shared narratives of humankind."

