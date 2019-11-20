GLORIA GAYNOR is Nominated for Two Grammy Awards

Nominated in two categories at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards 2020 for Best Gospel Performance/Song ("Talkin' 'Bout Jesus" featuring Yolanda Adams) and Best Roots Gospel Album (Testimony) on Gaither Music Group, legendary singer GLORIA GAYNOR is elated with the news this morning.

"To wake up this morning and learn that I just received two GRAMMY nominations is incredible! To God be the glory! I feel truly blessed that the music on Testimony is nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album and for Best Gospel Performance/Song! I want to thank everyone who had a part in making Testimony a reality. And a special thank you to my team for believing in me as an artist and my vision." - Gloria Gaynor

The music from Gaynor's new album Testimony will be a part of music's biggest night next year on January 26th which also marks the 40th anniversary of her global anthem, "I Will Survive," taking home the first and only GRAMMY Award for Best Disco Recording. It is a song that has become a mantra for so many around the globe. And now Gaynor has released more music that has found great impact with fans everywhere.

Listen to a new song from "Testimony" here:

Photo Credit: Albert Sanchez





