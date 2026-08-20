MANÁ Becomes First Latin Artist Featured on Apple Music's REDISCOVERED

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More than three decades after its release on their breakthrough 1992 album ¿Dónde Jugarán los Niños?, Maná has become the first Latin artist to perform for Apple Music's Rediscovered series, bringing new life to 'Oye Mi Amor' live from Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles.

Fronted by Fher Olvera's vocals, the band, also including drummer Alex González, guitarist Sergio Vallín and bassist Juan Calleros, delivers the warm, melodic groove that helped shape the song into a defining anthem of Latin rock. The performance honors one of the genre's most beloved love songs while marking a historic moment for the series.

The session arrives as Maná continues to build on its legacy as one of the most iconic and influential Latin rock bands, with more than 50 million albums sold worldwide. The band has performed in more than 30 countries, delivering record-breaking performances, including the most arena shows in Los Angeles history. The band is currently touring the U.S. and Latin America on its Vivir Sin Aire Tour.

Maná has won 4 Grammy Awards, 9 Latin Grammy Awards, received a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Beyond music, the band members are advocates for environmental, social, and human rights causes.

In Apple Music's Rediscovered series, artists perform new renditions of some of their most beloved and enduring songs. Each session is filmed and recorded in Spatial Audio and released exclusively on Apple Music. Maná's performance joins recent Rediscovered renditions from the Goo Goo Dolls, Norah Jones, Estelle, Ne-Yo, Billy Idol and Third Eye Blind.

Maná's reimagined performance of 'Oye Mi Amor' is available exclusively in Spatial Audio on Apple Music at apple.co/OMA.

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