GEORGIA GETS BY Shares New Single 'So Free So Lonely' From 'Fish Bird Baby Boy' EP

Their new EP will be released this Friday, October 6.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Georgia Gets By releases “So Free So Lonely,” the gorgeous and poignant new single from her debut EP, Fish Bird Baby Boy, out this Friday October 6th on Luminelle Recordings.

“When I was living in Brooklyn, I loved watching the pigeons from the balcony of the apartment. How they balanced so precariously on the skinniest ledges and made home tucked up in the windows next to air-conditioning units,” Georgia explains. “I imagined them to be lonely for some reason, and I wondered whether they watched humans like I watched them. ‘So Free So Lonely' is the product of one of those days. Looking out at the pigeons and letting my mind wander off with them.”

Fish Bird Baby Boy boasts lyrics that can be interpreted as anthemic and universal though they're all grounded in Nott's personal lived experience. The EP's singles “Easier To Run,” “Happiness is an 8 Ball,” and “Oh Lana” exemplify the breadth of Georgia's unique songwriting talents and prowess, where shimmering guitar-driven anthems sit alongside pensive and moving folk songs.

Additionally Georgia announces her first live shows ever with a string of 2024 tour dates in support of Fish Bird Baby Boy, which includes dates in New York and Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/6 at 10am local time via georgiagetsby.com/tour. All dates below.

Tour Dates:

2/23 - Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Social Club

2/24 - Sydney, AU @ Landsdowne Hotel

3/1 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy

3/2 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

3/7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

3/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg



