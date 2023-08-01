GEORGIA GETS BY (Georgia Nott of BROODS) Announces Debut EP 'Fish Bird Baby Boy' & Shares New Track

His new EP, Fish Bird Baby Boy, is due October 6th.

Aug. 01, 2023

Georgia Nott, best known for her work in the wildly popular electronic pop band BROODS, announces her debut EP as Georgia Gets By, which showcases a sonic shift and contains Nott’s most personal material to date.

“After years working collaboratively as BROODS, I wanted to start a project that could be wholly about my experiences,” Georgia says.

Fish Bird Baby Boy, due October 6th on Luminelle Recordings, offers us a deepened sense of Nott’s inner world, as she sings about past turmoil and the hard-fought personal growth that led to this transformative moment.

Of the EP’s soaring new single “Happiness Is An 8 Ball,” which arrives today with a video directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Skullcrusher), Georgia says "This song is about using unhealthy coping mechanisms in a desperate attempt to make things work with someone. When love doesn’t bind you anymore and only the pressure to live up to the expectations of a relationship keep you together, you begin to find yourself turning to other means to find the energy to be with them."

The song’s bass-driven, heavy production choices counteract Nott’s crystalline voice, so clear and composed against the surrounding chaos as she sings of a deteriorating relationship. “I don’t think it’s love/ I don’t think it’s fate,” the chorus goes, as the drums crash and a spry electric guitar motif offers a glimmer of hope amidst desperation.

FLOOD, who premiered the video and profiled Georgia today, says it’s “a glowing take on dream-pop landing somewhere between the fuzzy-feeling breeziness of Alvvays and the darker shadings of vintage gothy post-punk.”

Having amassed millions of monthly listeners on Spotify, BROODS has toured internationally as headliners and opened for pop titans like Taylor Swift, HAIM, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, and more.

While BROODS remains an important feature of Nott’s life, she’s been quietly working on a solo project under the moniker Georgia Gets By for years, and is now ready to share it with the world. Shimmering guitar-driven anthems sit alongside pensive folk songs.

“I’m always making music to combat, you know, life,” she says. “As I was writing these songs, I was opening old wounds.” At the time, she found herself living what she describes as “a nomadic life,” moving between Los Angeles, New York, New Zealand, and beyond as she worked out the songs that would define Georgia Gets By. 

Nott worked with composer/producer Noah Beresin (Christine & the Queens, Blood Orange, Santigold) on Fish Bird Baby Boy, in addition to enlisting friends she’d made throughout her long professional career like Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Panic! at the Disco, Fitz and the Tantrums) and Seth Paris, and more, to contribute to the EP’s production.

“The people you meet in the studio and on tour who you really connect with, you hold on to one another,” she says. Those long standing relationships helped her enact her vision, one inspired by artists with uncanny melodic sensibilities, like Adrienne Lenker and Cocteau Twins. Nott shares this quality; the guitar-driven “Easier to Run” has a chorus so explosive it belies any struggle reflected in the lyrics.

“Maybe we can find forgiveness/ Maybe we can learn to heal/ But it’s easier to run,” she sings, a layered vocal harmony giving those lines a sense of universality, as if the listener is singing along with her. 

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg



