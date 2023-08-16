GENESIS OWUSU Shares 'Stay Blessed' From New Album 'STRUGGLER'

Their album will be released this Friday, August 18 via OURNESS / AWAL.
Genesis Owusu releases his highly anticipated sophomore album, STRUGGLER, this Friday, August 18 via OURNESS / AWAL.
Today, Owusu also shares the album’s third single, “Stay Blessed,” and the Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore-directed video featuring Owusu and his Roaches – fans from across Australia that showed up to the video shoot in Melbourne ready to shave their heads and dawn the album’s iconic red stripe on their heads.
The “Stay Blessed” video is more scaled back and raw than the album’s previous videos for “Leaving the Light” and “Tied Up!,” directed by globally-celebrated Aotearoa (New Zealand) visual artist Lisa Reihana.
STRUGGLER is an imminent exploration of the chaos and absurdity of life, and our ability to endure. Where his celebrated 2021 debut album, Smiling With No Teeth, uncovered the battle against depression and racism, STRUGGLER is about how to get through its struggle.
The album takes inspiration from a close friend hitting the brink and coming through the other side, in conjunction with prompted questions of life and beauty that Owusu found himself contemplating during readings of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot and Franz Kafka’s Metamorphosis - references that are explicitly featured in recent single “Tied Up!.”
One of Australia's most-celebrated recent albums, Smiling With No Teeth demonstrated the beginning of Owusu’s profound artistic revolution and soul-bearing expression. The album secured radio support from NPR stations across the US (KCRW, KEXP, WXPN and more) and BBC Radio along with being named Australia’s triple j “Album of the Year” and winning four ARIA Award titles including “Album of the Year.”
Global acclaim also came from tastemakers and critics alike, including Los Angeles Times, AV Club, KCRW, Paste, The Needle Drop, BET, American Songwriter, OkayPlayer, and many more. Owusu additionally saw his album track, "Gold Chains," included in President Obama's Favorite Music of 2021, and he made his late night debut performing the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He followed the album with his Missing Molars EP and acclaimed standalone singles in 2022 – “GTFO” and “Get Inspired.”
Genesis Owusu is also set to bring his vibrant live show to North America this fall for a headline tour, and follows his arena tour this spring supporting Paramore. Owusu has also previously given notable performances at North American festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Boston Calling, Osheaga Festival and This Ain’t No Picnic, as well as Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Australia’s Splendour in the Grass. He also played support dates with Glass Animals, Khruangbin and Thundercat in the US and Tame Impala in Australia. See his headline tour dates below and be sure to catch him live!
10/12 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
10/13 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
10/14 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
10/15 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
10/17 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
10/18 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
10/19 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
10/20 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
10/21 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/25 Washington, DC - Union Stage
10/27 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre
10/28 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
10/29 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
10/31 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
11/01 Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
11/03 Denver, CO - Globe Hall
11/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
11/07 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
11/09 Seattle, WA - Neumos
11/10 Portland, OR - Star Theatre
11/11 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
11/15 London, UK - Heaven
11/16 Paris, FR - Café de la Danse
11/17 Berlin, DE - Hole44
12/01 Perth, AUS - Ice Cream Factory
12/08 Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall
12/09 Canberra, AUS - UC Refectory
12/14 Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall
12/15 Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion
12/16 Adelaide, AUS - Hindley St Music Hall
photo by Bec Parsons
