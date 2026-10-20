GENE to Launch North American Tour Starting November 12

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Beloved Britpop veterans Gene return to the US next month for their first shows here in 24 years. After reuniting last year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's iconic and much-loved debut album, Olympian, original members Martin Rossiter (vocals), Matt James (drums), Steve Mason (guitars) and Kevin Miles (bass) decided the time was right to share the stage together again, the first time they had done so since their farewell show in London in 2004.

After a run of sold-out UK shows earlier this year, and the release of the celebratory live album, 'Apollo', recorded at the band's triumphant return in October 2025, the band played two additional sold-out shows earlier this month at London's iconic Roundhouse. North American dates begin November 12th, and include the Darker Waves festival on November 14th. Ensuring what will be a very welcome return to these shores after an absence of over two decades, Martin Rossiter says, 'In this increasingly bleak world, come and throw your arms in the air, and your legs if you must, for an evening of vim and vigour.'

After being approached at the end of 2024 about the possibility of playing again as Gene by Creation Records founder Alan McGee and Toura Toura's Kevin Fitzgerald, the four band members met for the first time in many years, and the speed at which things have progressed since is testament to the group's enduring passion and immediate reconnection.

'All four of us met up, probably for the first time since our last gig (in 2004), and it immediately felt just like it had always been,' explains Matt James. 'We were always very self-depreciating as a group and the banter quickly kicked back in. After a few quips barked across the pub table we relaxed and we all laughed a lot. Straightaway it felt like we were a band again.'

'We all put our energy into making this musically spectacular,' explains Martin. 'Within five minutes, the conversations between the four of us had reached the point of, 'how do we make this brilliant?' So that drive is still there, the dynamic was still there and so I started daydreaming about what it would be like to waggle my – slightly larger – ass on the stage one more time.'

Gene formed in 1993 and made their debut with the single For The Dead the following year on the indie label Costermonger, which was founded especially for the release by the journalists and authors Keith Cameron and Roy Wilkinson. Limited to 1,994 copies, the seven-inch sold out in two days.

The band's debut album, Olympian, followed on March 20th, 1995, and quickly became one of the era's best and most appreciated records – including singles Sleep Well Tonight, Haunted By You, and the stately title track – as it reached the UK Top 10.

Olympian's enduring and superior status was recognised when NME took the rare step of revising its opinion of the record, overriding its initial on release review to praise the record in 2011, as they declared the album possessed 'a strong and commanding soul.' Further confirmation of this beloved status was demonstrated by the outpouring Gene received when Martin Rossiter and Matt James revisited the album for one of Tim Burgess' Twitter Listening Parties during the 2020 lockdown. Olympian was then included in Burgess' hardback book which celebrated the best of those global communal listening sessions.

Demonstrating the depth of Gene's artistic vision, Olympian was followed in 1996 by rarities and b-side collection To See The Lights, which became an immediate fan favorite, before their second full album, Drawn To The Deep End, also went straight into the UK Top 10 in 1997, boasting the hits Fighting Fit, We Could Be Kings, Where Are They Now? and Speak To Me Someone.

With 1999's more muscular Revelations ably capturing the fin de siècle uncertainty and hope in the air at the time, Gene initially ended on the creative high of 2002 album, Libertine, which Q Magazine praised for its 'grace and guile' as the album gained widespread critical acclaim.

Reflecting the enduring live reputation the band enjoyed throughout their career – both for their shows and as festival favorites – Gene's then final gig took place at the London Astoria on December 16th, 2004, and saw the band go out at the peak of their powers.

In their absence, Gene's influence has still been keenly felt, not only earning continued plays on UK radio stations including BBC 6 Music and Absolute, while enjoying growing streaming numbers, but following public demand and eye-watering second-hand prices for the originals, the group's entire back catalogue was re-pressed on vinyl in 2020, alongside the release of new best of collection, Yours For The Taking. Appraising Gene's entire catalogue, MOJO concluded, 'the urbane, eloquent outsiders… oozed class.'

While Olympian's 30th birthday year added a great sense of occasion for the band and fans alike, the four-piece was keen to ensure the London show (and all future shows) was a celebration of everything Gene stood for. 'Olympian's anniversary was a good reason for doing it, but we looked forward to playing songs from all of our career,' says Matt. 'It's a lot of fun playing as Gene again.'

In celebration of the band's triumphant return, a live album, 'Apollo', was released earlier this year. More than 5,000 fans packed the sold-out Hammersmith Apollo in London in October of 2025, with their impassioned singing amplifying the electric atmosphere and helping to shape an unforgettable night.

The LP showcases some of the band's best-known songs — including Olympian, We Could Be Kings, Speak to Me Someone, Fighting Fit, and For the Dead — alongside deeper cuts, B-sides, and rarities specially rehearsed for the show. Recorded and mixed by Gene's long-time sound engineer, Snake Newton, the release captures a pivotal and long-awaited moment in the band's career.

Tickets available from all venues and www.geneofficial.com

North American Dates

Nov 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Nov 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

Nov 14 - Huntingdon Beach, CA - Darker Waves Festival

Nov 16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Nov 17 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Nov 19 - Washington, D.C - Howard Theatre

Nov 20 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

Apollo Tracklisting

1. London, Can You Wait?

2. Be My Light, Be My Guide

3. We Could Be Kings

4. Where Are They Now?

5. Truth Rest Your Head

6. Your Love It Lies

7. Longsleeves For The Summer

8. Sleep Well Tonight

9. Save Me I'm Yours

10. O Lover

11. Speak To Me Someone

12. A Car That Sped

13. Walking In The Shallows

14. Haunted By You

15. Olympian

16. For The Dead

17. Sick, Sober & Sorry

18. Fighting Fit

19. I Can't Help Myself

20. Who Said This Was The End?

Photo Credit: Jim Mitcham









Photo Credit: Jim Mitcham

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