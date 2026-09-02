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ÄGAPĒ FESTIVAL to Reveal Stage Designs for Industry City Debut

Berlin's 44 Label Group headlines a Sunday indoor takeover featuring Kobosil, Somewhen, and Ueberrest.

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ÄGAPĒ FESTIVAL to Reveal Stage Designs for Industry City Debut

ÄGAPĒ Festival is set to take place this Saturday and Sunday at Industry City, Brooklyn, with the festival's organizers revealing the full stage designs for the debut edition ahead of the weekend, including renderings of both the outdoor courtyard stage and the indoor warehouse room.

The two-day event will feature two stages and 18 hours of music each day, with a 34-artist bill spanning hard bounce, hard groove, hard techno, and hypnotic techno, led by Kobosil, Somewhen, Clara Cuvé, Volvox, O.B.I., Bad Boombox, and Adrián Mills. A full Sunday indoor takeover from Berlin's 44 Label Group will close on a rare Kobosil b2b Somewhen b2b Ueberrest set. Saturday will also mark the NYC festival debut of the Face 2 Face head-to-head DJ format.

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