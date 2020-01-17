G. Love Releases New Album THE JUICE

Today, G. Love released his anticipated new album The Juice via Philadelphonic/Thirty Tigers. Co-produced and co-written with four time Grammy award-winner Keb' Mo', the electrifying new album also features a slew of special guests including Robert Randolph, Marcus King and Roosevelt Collier. G. Love has also released several animated videos for featured tracks including "Go Crazy", "SoulBQue" and "Shake Your Hair".

"I've never been the kind of guy who thinks he's going to change the world with his guitar," reflects G. Love. "But maybe I can write the kind of songs that give strength and encouragement to the people who are out there doing the work to make this planet a better place. Those are the people I want to lift up with my music."

The Juice finds G. Love reconnecting with his former Okeh Records label-mate Keb' Mo' to craft a unique sound that blends elements of blues, jazz, rock, funk and soul with hip-hop grooves and electronic beats. The album strikes a balance between the personal and political, illustrating both an appreciation for the simple joys in life (hear "Go Crazy" feat. Keb' Mo') and an obligation to speak out for justice and equality (listen to "The Juice" feat. King). Glide Magazine hails the album as "a fun record that's not overly goofy and a serious record that isn't depressing."

Over the last two decades, G. Love has established a reputation for being an unmatched artistic force who consistently delivers intoxicating, vibrant music that blurs the line between genre. He has garnered positive coverage from press including NPR Music, The New York Times, Paste Magazine, Relix, The Wall Street Journal and more. With a wildly diverse set of influences and a knack for reinvention, G. Love is at his most comfortable when pushing the envelope. In recent years, he has expanded his business outside of music to include everything from his own beer and hot sauce to a curated music festival in Massachusetts called The Cape Cod Roots & Blues Festival.

G. Love is currently on tour in support of the new release. See a list of tour dates below, or visit: philadelphonic.com/tour/

Track listing:

1. The Juice (ft. Marcus King)

2. SoulBQue (ft. Roosevelt Collier)

3. Go Crazy (ft. Keb' Mo')

4. Shake Your Hair

5. Fix Your Face (ft. Keb' Mo')

6. She's The Rock

7. Diggin' Roots (ft. Ron Artis)

8. Shine On Moon (ft. Keb' Mo')

9. Birmingham (ft. Robert Randolph and Keb' Mo')

10. Drinkin' Wine

11. The Juice (Reprise)

2020 Tour Dates:

January 17 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

January 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

January 19 - Bensalem, PA - XCite Center at Parx Casino

January 21 - Buffalo, NY - Tralf Music Hall

January 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

January 24 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

January 25 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort

January 26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

January 28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

January 30 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton Live

January 31 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

February 1 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

February 4 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

February 6 - New Smyrna Beach, FL - Beachside Tavern

February 7 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

February 8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

February 9 - Lake Worth, FL - South Florida Garlic Festival

February 27 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

February 28 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

February 29 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

March 1 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

March 3 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

March 5 - Park City, UT - Park City Live

March 6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Yard at TopGolf Las Vegas

March 7 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe

March 11 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

March 12 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho

March 13 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

March 14 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

March 16 - San Rafael, CA - Terrapin Crossroads

March 17 - Ashland, OR - Historic Ashland Amory

March 19 - Bend, OR - The Domino Room

March 20 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

March 21 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox @ The Market

March 22 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue

March 24 - Sandpoint, ID - The Hive

March 26 - Bozeman, MT - The Rialto

March 27 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat

March 28 - Hailey, ID - The Mint

March 29 - Teton Village, WY - Mangy Moose

July 10 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre





