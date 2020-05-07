G Flip Shares New Single 'Hyperfine'

Melbourne-based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist G FLIP returns today with the hotly-anticipated new single "Hyperfine". Co-produced with Tim Anderson (Billie Eilish, Solange, Banks) the new song is available everywhere now, listen below!

On the release, G Flip says: "I wrote this song after having silly little bickering fights with my partner. In relationships it's so common to say "it's fine" when it's really not fine. If you care about someone, talk to them. In the context of what's going on I thought it would be a good chance to drop a bit of a bop to sing along to and feel alive again in this time. I started playing this live on my album tour late last year and people really got around it and have been demanding it ever since. If you're not feeling "fine" right now, don't be afraid to speak up about it. We're in this together."

In an effort to share music directly with her fans this year, G originally uploaded a demo of "Hyperfine" to her socials sparking a huge response from fans who were begging her to release the new track. That same week, she was slated to play triple j's Like A Version and decided to perform the then unreleased tune as her original. Excitingly, she has since shared a number of demos to her socials.

"Dan (the animator) is incredible and a genius at what he does." Says G. "With Dan social distancing in Sydney and me in Melbourne, COVID made it impossible for us to film together in a traditional sense. We improvised by setting up a green screen space in my house. Dan jumped in and virtually directed me via Skype and we filmed using lighting and film gear I found in my house. My mum even got involved and held a hairdryer to create "wind" during my bike scene, thanks Mum. We had so much fun going back and forth via skype, giving notes, and navigating this new video process."

Having now sold out all five headline Australian tours to date and with over 86 million streams globally, a refreshed G Flip is showing no signs of slowing down. In 2019, her debut album About Us landed at #6 on the Australian Album Chart and claimed four places in this year's Hottest 100 (#6 Drink Too Much, #58 Lover, #66 Stupid, #77 I Am Not Afraid) and her debut LP was voted #2 in the triple j Album Poll.

photo credit: Amelia Dowd





Related Articles View More Music Stories