G. Finesse Unveils New Single 'No Games'

G. Finesse is continuing his tear as he revs up towards his debut album.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Hip-hop artist G. Finesse is one of the hardest working rappers in the game. Coming out of the eastside of Columbus, Ohio, G. Finesse earned local legend status in his city through electrifying performances, meticulous flows, and cutting lyricism.

Over the past several years, the rapper has taken his talents to Colorado by teaming up with Denver producer Jay.Greens and his new, community-oriented record label Perception Records.

Perception Records has sought to spark energy into Denver music by building up the city's recording industry, and through the label's collaboration with G. Finesse, the rapper has introduced his neo-soul-inflected hip-hop style to new audiences who have become enraptured by his raw, honest expression.

Now, G. Finesse is continuing his tear as he revs up towards his debut album, East Side Pain: a hard-hitting, potent exploration of the rapper's life story and gained wisdom.

Listeners got their first tastes of East Side Pain with singles "Keep The Fame (feat. Kim Dawson)" and "We Gon' Make It" - two tracks with immaculate, layered production, masterful, cutting wordplay, and live instrumentation from the likes of Pretty Lights Live Band and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee, Tauk drummer Isaac Teel, SunSquabi-bassist Josh Fairman, and more.

Today, G. Finesse releases "No Games," an inspiring, rapping-masterclass about perseverance and ambition. Written, recorded, and produced in less than 48 hours, the track exemplifies the close creative chemistry of Perception Records' musicians.

"No Games" - which features production by Jay.Greens and Josh Fairman with Borahm Lee on synth pad - imbues its gritty, synth-fueled instrumental with head-spinning verses from G. Finesse. The track kicks off with moody piano melody and two sampled voice overs that foreshadow the song's thematic content.

G. Finesse then comes in with his characteristically burly delivery, spitting rapidly over an intricate mix of live and electronic drumming from Jay.Greens, atmospheric synth tones, and haunting vocal chops and samples played on an MPC style beat pad.

In "No Games," G. Finesse narrates a story of finding success in the face of racial injustice, economic hardship, and exterior doubt. Through these challenges, the rapper keeps his chin up high and works hard towards his goals, showing the world his elite penmanship and technical rapping skills.

"I ain't down with no bull****/I ain't playing no games/tryin' to ball like Kobe in the paint/we in the winner's circle all day," G. Finesse sings in a melodic flow on the hook, encapsulating the song's uplifting central message.

On G. Finesse's East Side Pain, listeners can expect more tracks that similarly navigate the rapper's inner thoughts and heartbreaks, wins and losses.

Listen to the new single here:



