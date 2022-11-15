G. Finesse Taps Harry Styles' Live Band Trumpeter for 'Keep the Fame'
For Columbus-based rapper G. Finesse, music is a vehicle to piece together life's rollercoaster of experiences - to reflect on the past and shed light on reality through one's individual perspectives.
Raised by his grandmother on the east side of Columbus, Ohio, music helped G. Finesse persevere through a difficult upbringing. Rapping became an early obsession: as a child, he would freestyle to his older brother's homemade beats, crafting from a young age the meticulous flow and lyricism he would later become known for.
As time went on, the rapper became heavily integrated into the wider Columbus hip-hop scene, endearing himself to local audiences through his charisma and neo-soul-inflected hip-hop style. Through consistent performances at shows and festivals in the area - sometimes as the frontman of his band G. Finesse & Black Eagle - the rapper quickly became a beloved Columbus figure.
However, G. Finesse's current journey began when he wasn't rapping at all. Overwhelmed by music, the wordsmith moved to Denver three years ago to pursue other artistic opportunities - only to then meet producer/multi-instrumentalist Jake Leventhal (aka Jay.Greens), founder of Denver's newest, community-oriented record label Perception Records.
The two formed an instant bond, connecting over in-depth conversations and shared musical sensibilities. After showing G.Finesse around the Denver music scene, they started developing the foundations for the rapper's debut full-length album: East Side Pain, a raw, potent exploration of G. Finesse's life story and gained wisdom.
East Side Pain contains G. Finesse's most ambitious work yet, an amalgamation of all his influences manifesting into a singular musical vision. It's a vibrant jazz and neo-soul-infused hip-hop record, with sparkling live instrumentation from top-tier session musicians backing G. Finesse's commanding raps. The result is a melodic and punchy listening experience that retains the rapper's thoughtful (and sometimes dark) thematic lyricism over lavish instrumentals.
Now, listeners can get their first taste of East Side Pain with the album's lead single, "Keep The Fame (feat. Kim Dawson)," an explosive track about gaining new perspectives through years of maturation. With immaculate, layered production and masterful, cutting wordplay, "Keep The Fame" reintroduces G. Finesse to the world in grand fashion.
"Keep The Fame" is a musical triumph, featuring luminescent live instrumentation from Pretty Lights Live Band and Break Science keyboardist Borahm Lee, Harry Styles trumpeter Parris Fleming, and Tauk drummer Isaac Teel.
The instrumental is rounded out with bass and production from SunSquabi member Josh Fairman, guitar and production from Jay.Greens, saxophone from The Motet-collaborator Nate Miller, backup vocals from Kim Dawson, and music from G. Finesse collaborator/guitarist Brian Harrington. Together, this elite group of musicians crafts a dazzling, jazz fusion-fueled backing track that perfectly complements G. Finesse's outsized personality.
Spitting about how his experiences have helped him change his priorities, and how he realized the music itself is what's most important, G. Finesse oscillates between triplet flows, a melodic, syncopated, rapid fire delivery, and an infectious hook - a combination of styles that showcases the artist's versatile vocal skillset.
"Keep The Fame" is a raucous, head-banging entrance into G. Finesse's new artistic journey, and promises a full-length album that'll have listeners thinking as much as they will be dancing.
Listen to the new single here:
