G-Eazy Releases New Song 'Angel'

Multi-platinum selling superstar G-Eazy has released a new track titled "Angel," the song was written for his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, and arrives on her first birthday since her passing last Fall.

G made the song with a close circle of friends, the background vocals are Devon Baldwin and Vida Simon, as well as the same choir, led by Tim Davis, that was used on his previous song "Faithful." Additionally, Goody Grace plays the drums, guitar and bass guitar, and it was co-produced by G and Zac Brunson.

"Grief can be a difficult thing to navigate. It's definitely not a linear process and it comes at you in waves. There will never be enough words to describe the feeling of losing your best friend, or the desire to see them again. In a literal sense, I tried to capture that feeling of longing in the lyrics of the song. But "Angel" is so much more than a song or a tribute. My mom was more than just my mom, she was everyone's mom. She was everyone's teacher. She was everyone's inspiration. Nothing made her happier than loving people and sharing her creativity with the world. Her energy continues to live on through me, through those she connected with, and through those she inspired. That's part of why creating "The Dandelion Scholarship" is so important, her light will be able to continue to live on through countless others in so many ways," said G-Eazy.

In tandem with the release, G has also announced an annual college scholarship in honor of his mom, "The Dandelion Scholarship." Through his charity, The Endless Summer Fund, the scholarship will award $15,000 to one US college-bound high school senior pursuing an arts major and the recipient will be announced April 15th (his mother's birthday) each year. Further details on this year's recipient and how students can apply in the future are to be announced.

Multi-platinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy has established himself as a leading force in the music and touring world. His third full-length studio album The Beautiful & Damned (2017) debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, garnered two No. 1 radio hits - "No Limit" ft. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B and "Him & I" ft. Halsey - and has since been certified platinum by the RIAA.

The 7x platinum single "No Limit" has been streamed over 1 billion times worldwide to date. The Beautiful & Damned followed his platinum-certified sophomore album When It's Dark Out (2015), which featured the 5x platinum single "Me, Myself & I" with Bebe Rexha.

Listen to the new single here: