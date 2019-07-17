Future Teens Share Music Video For New Single FREQUENT CRIER

Get your favorite sweatpants on and call your boys Ben and Jerry; it's officially Breakup Season. Don't worry, though, because Future Teens will be your guide through all of the ups and downs on their infectious new album, Breakup Season, due out September 6 on Triple Crown Records.

Upon first listen, Future Teens' new single "Frequent Crier" has delivered an undeniable windows-down summer jam. Start singing along, though, and you have this ultimate breakup anthem. It's a song about someone who hates crying, all the places they've been crying, and the reasons they can't help crying in public. Switching between the past and the present, narrator and responder, "Frequent Crier" weaves a story of the good times, the worst times, and the moments in between.

Vocalists Amy Hoffman and Daniel Radin talk past each other on the chorus, Hoffman desperately trying to reckon with their heartbreak ("Crying in a traffic jam / Crying into my fridge"), while Radin responds with everyday questions ("How was your drive / and are you eating?") in an effort to hold onto the relationship they both knew and loved

Earlier this spring, Future Teens released "Emotional Bachelor," a surprise singalong from Breakup Season about doing things that you know aren't good for you. It's the kind of song that stay stuck in your head for days, picking up right where their 2017 breakout album Hard Feelings left off.

With little aspiration outside of playing a Fourth of July BBQ years ago, Future Teens officially formed in 2014. In the subsequent years the band wrote and released more songs, steadily growing more serious about their goals. In 2017, they released Hard Feelings, their debut album full of unforgettable moments of romantic misadventure, miscommunication and mistakes.





