Future Static Releases New Single 'Wave'

After announcing their recent signings to Wild Thing Music Group for management, and record label Wild Thing Records, Melbourne-based alternative-heavy band Future Static have just revealed their anthemic new single 'Waves' - produced by Christopher Vernon (Belle Haven, Windwaker) and Sam Bianco (Loose End) - accompanied by a cinematic video, shot and directed by Liam Davidson (Bad/Love).

Opening with thunderous drums, 'Waves' aptly crashes into a wall of searing guitars and thudding bass, paving the way for newly appointed front woman, Amariah Cook, to showcase her sweeping and eclectic depth. As the track unfolds, structure and dynamics are harnessed with finesse, navigated by the deft instrumentation of the band, while the enigmatic vocalist effortlessly switches in between her immense screaming range and hypnotic clean melodies.

"The song resonates with many different experiences that we've all faced recently," explains Cook. "From doing a whole lot of nothing, to then diving back into a fast-paced, relentless rhythm, with no certainty of anything going ahead. It's all so overwhelming to even begin to think about. It feels like you're being submerged, drowning in an ocean, and you can't get out, even though you know that all you have to do is sit up, breathe, and just feel the waves."

Following her bold decision to move back to Melbourne from Barcelona at the age of 18, Amariah struggled to acclimatise and establish herself musically before linking up with Future Static; finally fulfilling her lifelong ambition to connect with a likeminded musical family that she could call her own. In return, the band gained a driven singer who would go on to spearhead their musical vision.

Formed by bassist Kira Neil, guitarist Ryan Qualizza, and ex-members Brianna Marsh (lead vocals), and Shayana Mannays (drums), the band went on to make undeniable waves in the renowned heavy scene in Melbourne. Effortlessly flowing between crushing riffs and bright, soulful melodies, Future Static and its sublime synthesis of heavy alternative and progressive has been subject to high praise, garnering rave reviews for its 2020 EP, Fatalist.

With the arrival of Cook, whose charismatic personality, endless energy, spontaneous stagecraft, and incredible proficiency in both in harsh and clean vocals, "Waves" is the culmination of the band's journey so far and its auspicious road ahead--an unforgettable anthem for those rising out of uncertainty.

'Waves' will be followed up by a series of singles to be released in 2022, which will lead into the group's debut album due in the second half of the year.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Liam Davidson

Watch the new music video here: